6ix9ine‘s mugshot has surfaced online after he was reportedly arrested for assault in the Dominican Republic last week.

Footage that circulated online on Friday (October 13) allegedly captured the rapper and his associates showing up to a producer’s home before fleeing the scene minutes later.

While the reported incident wasn’t caught on camera, 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was later apprehended by authorities following claims he assaulted two men over an incident involving his girlfriend.

According to a post from criminal lawyer Felix Portes, the “GUMMO” rapper was attempting to board a private jet to flee the Dominican Republic when authorities stopped the plane and issued a warrant against him for “blows and injuries, and threats.”

Portes later updated his post to say that 6ix9ine ended up on “MIGRATION ALERT” and that his whereabouts were “unknown.”

In the early hours of Monday morning (October 16), Akademiks posted a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s mugshot, with a Dominican Republic sign visible in the background.

Shortly before that, Ak also posted a video of Tekashi being walked out of a building in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car.

6ix9ine was previously arrested in Florida in August over three traffic tickets he received after police pulled him over for driving over the speed limit.

According to court documents, the Brooklyn native was caught doing 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike and was issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance.

He then failed to appear for a court hearing in July, leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

In bodycam footage, 6ix9ine could be seen getting pulled over by police and being asked to hand over his driver’s license, which he didn’t possess.

He was then asked to step out of his vehicle before being placed in handcuffs and taken away by police officers.