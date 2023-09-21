6ix9ine‘s Dummy Vapes brand partners is none too pleased with a rival company it believes is trying to poach its controversial rap client.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (September 20), Dummy Vapes has filed suit against a company named Fume for allegedly trying to undercut them.

The lawsuit states that Dummy Vapes entered into a “celebrity collaboration” with the 6ix9ine in February 2023 for him to exclusively endorse their vaping products. But in June, the company got word that Fume had gotten in contact with the rapper and offered him $1million to work with them.

That apparently didn’t work, so Fume allegedly turned to his girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral with a $250,000 contract. This did what they were looking to do, and by July, 6ix9ine entered into a merchandising venture with Fume – which he recently said were behind the $1million payout to Kodak Black for their “Shaka Laka” collab.

To make matters worse, Fume even released 14 different vape flavors, with some even being named “Dumy Vapes by Fume.”

In the suit, Dummy Vapes confirmed that 6ix9ine eventually dropped a PSA where he clarified he was indeed Team Dummy Vapes and that he only did business with Fume through his girlfriend’s deal – but then things reportedly got worse.

Apparently Dummy Vapes dropped $60,000 for the “GUMMO” rapper to take private jet to promote the brand at an industry event in Las Vegas, and he then dropped out “due to directives from Fume.”

Dummy Vapes is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

6ix9ine just recently alleged that Fume paid Kodak out in an interview with True Life Network Podcast that premiered on Saturday (September 16).

“There’s a whole company called Fume, right?” he began, emphasizing that the check came from them. “There’s whole videos, pictures, bank statements — like literally, there’s videos online of this company saying: ‘Listen, this is a collab song for our vapes,’ right?

“They’re holding a check, taking a picture with him. It’s everywhere, right, and they’re like, ‘Yo, 6ix9ine paid a million dollars for Kodak’ — no, it was their song, right? It was their song, they paid the million dollars.”

Despite the seven-figure funding behind it, “Shaka Laka” wasn’t received well by many in the Hip Hop community. Boosie Badazz was among several rappers who weren’t happy about the collaboration.

The Baton Rouge MC took to Instagram Live in late July to put Kodak Black on blast for working with 6ix9ine, whose reputation as a snitch has made him a reviled figure in the rap world.