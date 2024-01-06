6LACK has extended his support to a fan who recently celebrated the end of their cancer treatment.

Taking to his TikTok, the singer-songwriter recently revealed that he had shown up for a fan in a big way, with a special performance to mark her final cancer treatment.

“Okay so since @6BLACK is active rn.. Can you please perform Outside at your Detroit show? Nov 2 will my first day that I’m done cancer treatment and my fav song by my fav artist would be the best way to kick off a new chapter of my life [black heart emoji],” reads a tweet, captured at the beginning of the video clip.

The video then pans to 6Black at his Detroit show, coming through on the request. “So, I’ma do one verse from one song I’ve never performed my whole life — not ever,” he began.

“This was not in the set but I spoke to somebody on the internet who just got through cancer treatment if I’m not mistaken. So tonight I want to celebrate life. I want to dedicate this song to you. I told you I gotchu,” he concluded.

Check out the video clip below:

The show of support comes as no surprise to fans who might argue that the R&B singer has always shown up for others.

For example, in 2021, to coincide with Mental Health Day, the East Atlanta Love Letter artist — well aware of the hard times many in the community had fallen on — announced a partnership with Mental Health America of Los Angeles and the global therapy service BetterHelp to provide mental health resources and information for Black communities.

related news Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s ‘Calling My Phone’ Earns Platinum Props April 13, 2021

As part of the initiative, 6LACK and BetterHelp donated six months’ worth of therapy sessions to 50 BIPOC (black, indigenous, and other people of color) students in MHALA’s Transition-Age Youth Program, which helps young adults with mental health needs, as well as those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness, integrate into society.

“The last few years have been pretty tough on the brain, heart, and spirit,” 6LACK wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m blessed enough to have access to mental health resources and a support system of friends and family, but I recognize that not everyone from my community is that fortunate.

“I wanted to do my part to help create a support system for others to start their mental health journey, and so I’ve partnered with MHALA & BetterHelp to help destigmatize the conversation, and provide resources to those who need it most — our youth. Tap in and see if there’s anything that speaks to you, or for anyone you know.”

According to Billboard, 6LACK hoped that sharing personal experiences would inspire his music peers to take care of their mental health.