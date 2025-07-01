Empowering Africa’s Telecom Future

The International Center for Strategic Alliances proudly presents the much- 6th Edition of Connected Africa – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 (Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit), taking place on July 24, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Telecom Future,“ the summit will bring together top executives, industry pioneers, and technology innovators to shape the future of telecommunications across the continent.

A Premier Platform for Telecom Leaders

Connected Africa has established itself as Africa’s premier telecom summit, fostering discussions that drive industry transformation. With past editions featuring telecom giants like MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Safaricom, this year’s event promises to set the stage for deeper insights and actionable strategies in telecom innovation and connectivity.

The event will cover critical topics such as:

5G Expansion & Next-Gen Connectivity

Digital Inclusion & Bridging the Connectivity Gap

AI & Automation in Telecom

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Edge Computing & Cloud Infrastructure

Fiber & Subsea Cables Development

Private Networks & Enterprise Solutions

Regulatory Evolution & Policy Trends

Green Telecom & Sustainability Initiatives

Recognizing Excellence in Telecom Innovation

Co-located with the prestigious Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards, the event will honor outstanding contributions in the telecom industry. These awards recognize leaders and organizations that have significantly shaped Africa’s telecom ecosystem, driving growth and digital transformation.

Networking & Collaboration Opportunities

Connected Africa 2025 is a must-attend event for C-suite executives, policymakers, technology providers, and key decision-makers. The summit offers unmatched networking opportunities, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange, helping businesses stay ahead in Africa’s evolving telecom landscape.

About ICSA

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is a global leader in hosting high-impact business summits that drive innovation and collaboration. Through insightful discussions, thought leadership, and industry networking, ICSA continues to empower businesses across multiple sectors, including telecommunications.

Media & Registration Contact

For media inquiries, partnerships, and registration, please contact:

Mohammed Thoufiq: [email protected] or call 44 20 3808 8625

For more information, please visit the Connected Africa website at https://connected-africa.com/summit/ or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/connected_africa/ .Join us on July 24, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and be part of Africa’s telecom revolution!