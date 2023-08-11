









A strong bond with your fido is more than just a relationship. In fact, it’s a deep connection built on values like trust, communication and many shared experiences. Whether you have brought a new puppy to your home or have been with a canine for years, building a strong bond is essential to maintain a healthy and harmonious relationship between them.

In this blog, you’ll see highly effective tips to strengthen your connection with your beloved dog, ending them with a healthy lifespan.

So let us get started,

1) Spend Quality Time With Your Fido Daily

Spending quality time with your dogs daily is the foundation of building a strong bond between them. Regular interactions create a sense of familiarity and comfort in dogs, making them feel secure in your presence. You can consider playing games like Fetch, Tug of War, Frisbee etc., or can even stroll through your dog’s favourite area in your neighbourhood daily. Valuable moments like these play a vital role in fostering a healthy relationship and also your dogs with loads of health and happiness.

2) Use Positive Reinforcement

Positive reinforcement plays a significant role in improving the overall bond between you and your dog. For those unaware of this term, “positive reinforcement” essentially means rewarding your dogs whenever they show a desired behaviour. For instance, going to the loo at the right place, obeying your commands, keeping calm whenever your friend arrives at house etc. For rewarding your dogs, you can use some high quality dog treats that not only act as great snacks for them, but also provide them with enough nutrition.

3) Understand Your Dog’s Body Language

Understanding your dog’s body language is the cornerstone of having a strong relationship with your dog. Grasping their facial expressions, vocalisations etc, helps you to connect with them on a deeper level. Also, by observing their cues, you can anticipate their needs and emotions, which significantly boosts the sense of security and trust between you two. Above all, teaching them commands like sit, stay and come establishes a common language that enhances cooperation and safety.

4) Trust Building Exercises

Engaging in trust building activities with your dog not only boosts your overall bond with them but also builds teamwork and camaraderie. Activities like agility training, obstacle courses, and hide and seek fosters in dogs a sense of reliance on you and a great sense of security as well. As you both navigate these activities together, your dogs also tend to trust your commands and guidance. Trust building games like these create moments of accomplishment in your dogs, which in turn solidify the foundation of trust between you two.

5) Groom them Regularly

Grooming is one of the natural ways that helps in fortifying the overall bond between owners and their dogs. This includes grooming like brushing, massaging, bathing etc which create moments of companionship, often seen in the dog’s packs. It is suggested that you groom your dogs with high quality brushes and combs at least 2-3 times weekly. As your dogs link their grooming with your touch and presence, a sense of comfort and security grows, deepening the emotional connection between you two.

6) Take them Out For a Trip

Embarking on a lovely trip with your dog fosters a strong bond by creating many wonderful shared memories and experiences. Whether you are trekking on a hill, visiting new parks, or enjoying a good day at the beach, the outings tremendously help in boosting your attachment with your dog. When your dogs explore unknown terrains and places, they automatically rely on you on their safety. So plan a trip soon and give your dogs the novelty and excitement they deserve.

7) Have a lot of Patience

Forging a strong bond with your dog demands a lot of patience as well as understanding. This is especially important for canines like rescue dogs and those dogs with a challenging past. It is suggested that while training, you should try to be attuned with their emotions and reactions, respecting their boundaries while gently encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone. Patiently working through obstacles and failures shows your commitment to their well-being and boosts their affection towards you.

All in All,

Building a strong bond with your dog is a journey that requires effort, patience and a genuine intent for connecting with them. With these above 7 highly effective tips, you’ll create a deep and lasting connection that enriches both your lives. Investing in a dog’s health and wellbeing is a highly rewarding experience as the canine will give you loads of love and joy.