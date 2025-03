Rishikesh, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, combines spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. While not a typical hill station, its serene mountain backdrop makes it a unique destination. Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula, iconic suspension bridges, offer panoramic views of the Ganges River. The spiritual vibe of Triveni Ghat, especially during the Ganga Aarti, is unforgettable.