Counselling can be an extremely rewarding career for those who have a passion for helping

others process and work through their issues. Unfortunately, it can also be equally

challenging. Counsellors face some unique challenges in their careers that can be

discouraging if they’re not prepared for them. So, if you are a counsellor or you’re planning

to become one, here are some of the common challenges counsellors face.

Finding a balance between work and life

Often, one of the most challenging things mental health professionals face is trying to work

out a balance between their work and social life. Some counsellors have managed to set

good boundaries between their work schedule and social life, while others find it difficult.

Counsellors struggle with everything from long hours to emotionally draining situations and

clients who often develop a reliance on them. Setting boundaries doesn’t have to be too

difficult when you understand that you must take time off from work to ensure you’re rested

and in the right frame of mind for your clients. Some methods that counsellors usually use to

separate their work and social life include setting clear boundaries with clients, like contact

times and work hours, prioritising their own self-care and engaging in hobbies. Resistance from clients

As a counsellor, you will have some clients who simply don’t want to engage with you in the

session. This is a common challenge for counsellors. Usually, this is because the client may

not actually want to be there, for example, if the counselling session was requested via a

court order. Client resistance shows through an unwillingness to participate,

unresponsiveness, surface-level answers, or complete defiance.

These clients generally take more of your time because you have to build rapport with them,

showing empathy and understanding in an effort to build trust. Try using motivational

interviewing techniques, working out why they are resistant, and being as patient as you can

be. Dealing with people from diverse backgrounds

This challenge might affect some counsellors, whereas others would be fine with it. As a

counsellor, you may be exposed to people with diverse backgrounds, some of which you

may not fully understand or agree with. Your role as a counsellor is to be impartial. In no

circumstances should your political, religious, or ethical opinions or views influence or impact

the client you’re working with.

In addition to that, gaining an understanding of individuals’ cultural norms and values could

help you build rapport with them and help you create a more effective treatment plan for

them, too. If possible, always try learn more about the cultures and values of your clients. Vicarious Trauma

Counsellors are exposed to some extremely traumatic stories and experiences from their

clients. Over time, this could result in the counsellor developing a condition known as

vicarious trauma, when they start having intrusive thoughts or dreams that are related to

their clients’ experiences.

Self-awareness and care are essential for counsellors who may be susceptible to developing

this condition. This may surprise you, but this is actually why some counsellors seek

counselling. Burnout

Burnout is a real issue in mental health professionals, like counsellors. Because the nature

of the job requires counsellors to be so available to the clients, they expend a ton of energy

emotionally and physically caring for clients with a range of different problems. Combine this

with the long work hours, and many counsellors show signs of burnout.

Like most other strategies mentioned above, to avoid burnout, you need to prioritise yourself.

Set aside time for hobbies, keep good boundaries between work and your social life, and

focus on keeping healthy habits like eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising. Ethical or confidentiality issues

This is often a tough one for counsellors, as there may be a time when your clients show that

they have the intention to hurt themselves or others. Because of this, you’re obligated to

break client confidentiality. Many confidentiality cases are dealt with on a case-by-case

basis, but if you’re wondering whether or not you need to break confidentiality, there are

regulations around when this is permissible. A lack of resources

The last challenge for counsellors is often resources. Restricted or limited resources can

hinder counsellors’ ability to provide their clients with the most effective care. Usually,

limited resources come in the form of funding, access to materials, or even access to

support staff. In some cases, this may be out of your control, but there are ways in which you

can work with other professionals to share resources, or you could collaborate with them to

provide a service that you may not be able to provide.

Final thoughts

As a counsellor, you may experience many of these challenges or none of them at all if

you’re lucky. Regardless of whether you experience them or not, preparing yourself for them

is equally important. Consider the issues above and consider how you can work through

them if you ever face them.

Image by Cottonbro studio from Pexels

