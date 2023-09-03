Audi offers three main performance tiers for many of its vehicles – the A, S, and RS models. But what exactly sets these model lines apart and which is best for you? Here are 7 key differences between Audi A Vs S Vs RS:

Performance Level:

The performance level increases moving from A to S to RS models.

A models offer more comfort-focused everyday driving.

S models have increased sportiness with improved engines, suspensions, and styling.

RS models are the ultimate high-performance variants designed for track capabilities.

Engine Power:

The engines get progressively larger and more powerful through the lineup

A models – Typically have 4-cylinder turbocharged engines producing 180-250hp.

S models – Offer 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder turbocharged engines producing over 300hp.

RS models – Use large displacement 5-cylinder or V6 twin-turbocharged engines with 400hp+.

Transmission Options

More performance-oriented transmissions are found in the S and RS vehicles

A models – Front-wheel drive or basic all-wheel drive systems, automatic transmissions only.

S models – Quattro all-wheel drive, automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.

RS models – Quattro all-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic or 7-speed dual-clutch only.

Suspension & Handling:

The suspension, brakes, and chassis become more performance-tuned as you move up through the models:

A models – Standard suspension system and steering tuning. Designed primarily for comfort.

S models – Sport-tuned suspension with lower ride height. Provides more agile handling.

RS models – High-performance adaptive suspension optimized for track speeds while maintaining street drivability.

Styling Cues:

Exterior styling gets more aggressive from A to S to RS:

A models – Conservative styling and elegant lines.

S models – Sportier bumpers, wheels, and quad exhaust tips.

RS models – Flared fenders, large air intakes, and RS badging.

Price:

Pricing increases substantially as you move through the performance levels:

A models – The most affordable starting around $35,000.

S models – The mid-tier priced from $50,000 to $70,000.

RS models – As the top tier, pricing ranges from $80,000 to over $150,000.

Use Case:

Each series is tailored toward a different buyer’s needs:

A models – Well-equipped daily drivers with good fuel economy.

S models – The sports sedan appeal for enthusiasts seeking fast performance.

RS models – Hardcore track-ready specs for driving purists.

Which Audi Series Is Right For You?

For most buyers, an A model hits the sweet spot of practicality, luxury, and cost. S models offer substantially sportier driving if you have the budget. RS models are truly special high-performance machines best suited for dedicated enthusiasts. Evaluate your priorities to choose the Audi series that fits your needs.

Read More