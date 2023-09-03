Audi offers three main performance tiers for many of its vehicles – the A, S, and RS models. But what exactly sets these model lines apart and which is best for you? Here are 7 key differences between Audi A Vs S Vs RS:
Performance Level:
The performance level increases moving from A to S to RS models.
- A models offer more comfort-focused everyday driving.
- S models have increased sportiness with improved engines, suspensions, and styling.
- RS models are the ultimate high-performance variants designed for track capabilities.
Engine Power:
The engines get progressively larger and more powerful through the lineup
- A models – Typically have 4-cylinder turbocharged engines producing 180-250hp.
- S models – Offer 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder turbocharged engines producing over 300hp.
- RS models – Use large displacement 5-cylinder or V6 twin-turbocharged engines with 400hp+.
Transmission Options
More performance-oriented transmissions are found in the S and RS vehicles
- A models – Front-wheel drive or basic all-wheel drive systems, automatic transmissions only.
- S models – Quattro all-wheel drive, automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.
- RS models – Quattro all-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic or 7-speed dual-clutch only.
Suspension & Handling:
The suspension, brakes, and chassis become more performance-tuned as you move up through the models:
- A models – Standard suspension system and steering tuning. Designed primarily for comfort.
- S models – Sport-tuned suspension with lower ride height. Provides more agile handling.
- RS models – High-performance adaptive suspension optimized for track speeds while maintaining street drivability.
Styling Cues:
Exterior styling gets more aggressive from A to S to RS:
- A models – Conservative styling and elegant lines.
- S models – Sportier bumpers, wheels, and quad exhaust tips.
- RS models – Flared fenders, large air intakes, and RS badging.
Price:
Pricing increases substantially as you move through the performance levels:
- A models – The most affordable starting around $35,000.
- S models – The mid-tier priced from $50,000 to $70,000.
- RS models – As the top tier, pricing ranges from $80,000 to over $150,000.
Use Case:
Each series is tailored toward a different buyer’s needs:
- A models – Well-equipped daily drivers with good fuel economy.
- S models – The sports sedan appeal for enthusiasts seeking fast performance.
- RS models – Hardcore track-ready specs for driving purists.
Which Audi Series Is Right For You?
For most buyers, an A model hits the sweet spot of practicality, luxury, and cost. S models offer substantially sportier driving if you have the budget. RS models are truly special high-performance machines best suited for dedicated enthusiasts. Evaluate your priorities to choose the Audi series that fits your needs.
