When it comes to meal planning, it can be easy to get stuck in a routine of serving the same few recipes on repeat. We’re always happy to help you put a healthy meal plan together, and we have loads of ideas to make sure you get plenty of variety throughout the week.

So, whether you want to switch up your slimming menu, or just need a little bit of inspiration for the next 7 days, you’ll want to grab a pen and paper (or your Pinch of Nom Family Meal Planner) right now. We’ve made a list of 7 unmissable dinner recipes that you can build your next meal plan around, and every single one is deliciously different!

This post contains affiliate links. Find out what this means.

Make meal planning easier than ever

As well as pages for plotting out your weekly meal plan, our Family Meal Planner has space to track what you have in the freezer, and handy pull-out shopping lists to make your supermarket trips easier.

If you don’t already have a copy, you can pick one up here. Psssst…there are 26 recipes inside that you won’t find anywhere else!

Meat-free Monday

If you’re trying to eat a little less meat, beginning the week with a vegetarian recipe is a good place to start. Make room on your meal plan for this Creamy Tagliatelle with Roasted Vegetables, and you’ll be well on your way to your 5-a-day.

We’ve made the most of a rainbow of colourful, fresh veggies, roasting them in the oven until they’re sweet and soft, releasing all their beautiful flavours. Once these are mixed into the tagliatelle pasta and coated in our creamy yoghurt and parmesan sauce, you won’t feel like you’re missing out by not having any meat on your plate.

At just 326 calories per serving, this is a filling dinner idea, yet light enough to add a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread or a couple of Tear & Share Cheesy Garlic Dough Balls.

Quick & Easy Tuesday

A 10-minute dinner is exactly what you need on your meal plan after a long, busy Tuesday. You don’t need to choose between speed and flavour when it comes to this Cod with Salsa Verde recipe – the vibrant green salsa is super quick to make, and it properly packs a punch.

It’s made by blitzing together salty anchovies and tangy capers, with fresh herbs and lemon juice.

Spoon it over flaky, pan-fried cod for a light, easy dinner that won’t have you stuck in the kitchen all night. At 104 calories per serving, you’ve got plenty of room to add some Garlic Green Beans or your favourite kind of potatoes.

One-pot Wednesday

By the time it gets to Wednesday we’re already ready to say ‘no thank you’ to piles of washing up after dinner. One-pot Wednesday is a great excuse to chuck a load of ingredients into the same pan, and let your oven do all the hard work.

If you’re looking for something filling and flavourful, you won’t be disappointed with this One Pot Chicken and Tomato Rice. As well as being packed to the brim with rainbow-bright veggies, we’ve added our own spice mix for smokiness and a little bit of heat.

There’s no need to get another pan on the go for any side dishes – your rice will cook to fluffy perfection in the pot with everything else.

A pan that goes from hob to oven is the key to minimising your washing up! You can transfer from a pan to an oven dish, but who wants another pot to clean? Pick up a good quality casserole dish with a lid and you’re set for every kind of all-in-one recipe.

Slow Cooker Thursday

With the end of the week in sight, Thursday is all about fuss-free food that tastes amazing and fits into your meal plan. Crack out your slow cooker and treat yourself to some proper, hearty comfort food.

There’s nothing better than knowing that this Slow Cooker Vegetable Stew with Cheesy Dumplings is simmering away, ready for you to tuck into when you get home. You’ll just need to add the dumpling mixture into the pot around 40 minutes before you’re ready to serve – and you can finish them off under the grill if you want them to be crispier, with a lovely golden colour.

Make sure you use a slow cooker with at least a 3.5 litre capacity for this recipe. If you don’t already have one, we love this classic Crockpot Sizzle and Stew Slow Cooker. The pot can be placed on the hob to sear meat before transferring it back to the slow cooker.

Fakeaway Friday

A takeaway menu never looks as tempting as it does on a Friday evening. If you’re trying to save a few pennies (and some calories too), why not try rustling up a fakeaway at home? Our Thai-Style Pork Curry gives the restaurant version a run for its money, and you can choose between cooking it in the oven, slow cooker or Instant Pot.

The recipe is inspired by our love for Massaman-style flavours, so we’ve used a tasty blend of ingredients such as cumin, cardamom, lemongrass and tamarind to create our creamy, rich sauce.

When the pork is tender and the potatoes are cooked right through, it’s time to dish up your curry with a side of fluffy basmati rice.

Weekly Indulgence Saturday

Saturdays are for indulging, and giving your heart what it wants (especially if what it wants is decadent, cheesy comfort food). At just 438 calories per serving, this Mac and Cheese Lasagne is easy to work into your weekly meal plan, without getting in the way of your slimming journey.

The best of two ultra-cheesy dishes, we’ve layered creamy macaroni cheese on top of rich, tomatoey beef mince. Baked in the oven until it’s gloriously golden brown, there’s no better way to celebrate it being the weekend!

The full recipe for this dish is only available on pages 88-89 of our brand-new cookbook Pinch of Nom: Budget. You can grab a copy here if you don’t have one yet!

Sunday Dinner

Sometimes you just need to round off the week with a good old fashioned Sunday roast. You can’t have one without the other, so we’ve combined Roast Beef and Gravy into a single, easy-to-follow recipe.

The beauty of it is that the method works no matter what meat you fancy serving, so you can switch to pork or chicken and just adjust the cooking time to suit. Add some crispy Roast Potatoes and Honey Glazed Roast Parsnips on the side, before smothering it all in that luscious, silky gravy. It’s what Sundays are all about!

What dinner recipes are you planning for next week?

We’d love a sneak peek at your meal plan! If you’re interested in more recipes you can plan your week around, you’ll find another 7 dinner ideas on this list.

Pop on over to our Facebook group to let us know what’s going on your plan. If you’re not already a member, it’s so quick and easy to join. The group is the place to be for sharing photos, recipe tips, ideas and inspiration for your slimming journey.

You can always stop by our PON Gallery for recipe inspiration too; there’s no shortage of hints, tips, quotes and photos shared by our incredible community.

And, if you liked this article, you’ll love exploring our blog. Browse for recipe ideas, kitchen equipment recommendations, money-saving tips and LOADS more.