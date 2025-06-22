by I. Edwards





Spending time outside walking, hiking or running is a great way to stay healthy during the summer. But before you jump into a new routine, health experts say it’s important to take steps to stay safe and avoid injury.

They recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, such as brisk walking, to stay in shape.

Outdoor exercise comes with fresh air and great views—but it can also come with some added risks, warned Dr. Travis Miller, a sports medicine doctor at Penn State Health Orthopedics in Berks County, Pa. He shared his top safety tips:

1. Start slow and steady.

If you haven’t worked out much during winter or spring, take it easy. “As people are excited to work on their fitness goals, sometimes they decide they’re going to exercise for an hour a day starting Monday, but by Wednesday or Thursday they’re so sore they can’t move,” Miller said.

Start with a 15-minute walk daily, then increase that by 10% every week to build endurance slowly.

2. Stretch your feet and ankles.

One of the most common injuries Miller sees involves overused tendons in the feet, ankles and heels.

Try this simple stretch: Sit with legs straight and loop a towel or shirt around your toes and hold both ends. Push your toes forward to stretch your feet, ankles and calves. Repeat this stretch two to three times a day.

3. Wear shoes that feel good.

There’s no one-size-fits-all shoe for outdoor workouts. “People always ask: ‘What shoes are best?’ ” Miller said. “Truthfully, the answer is, whatever feels best on your feet.”

Try different brands and styles until you find one that fits well, especially based on your arch shape.

4. Make yourself visible to drivers.

If you’re walking or running along roads, it’s important that drivers can see you. Wear bright colors like neon yellow or orange and avoid dark clothing like black or navy.

Wear reflective gear or shoes with reflective stripes and run against traffic so that you can always see oncoming cars, Miller urged in a news release.

5. Watch out for obstacles.

Watch for rocks, tree roots or cracks that can cause falls. Exercise outdoors while the sun is out or use a headlamp in the dark. Look about 15 to 20 feet ahead to spot hazards early.

“As you approach an obstacle,” Miller said, “Look down at your feet to make sure you clear it to help avoid tripping or awkward landing and hurting your ankle or knee.”

6. Tell someone where you’ll be exercising.

If you hike or run alone, let someone know your route in case you get hurt. If you fall and no help is nearby, try to move toward safety. You can hop, scoot or use a strong stick as a crutch, Miller said.

7. Know when to see a doctor.

Some soreness is normal after exercise, especially if you try new paths or hills. For minor aches, use ice packs or over-the-counter pain medicine.

But if your pain persists more than a few days or is above a 3 out of 10, it’s time to get checked out.

“If pain lasts longer than two weeks, your body is trying to tell you that something’s not right or is being overused,” Miller said.

More information:

The National Institute on Aging has more on safety tips for exercising outside.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.