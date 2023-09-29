A couple sitting in the desert next to their camper eating breakfast. getty

The “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse will, for most people in the U.S., be merely a partial solar eclipse. Only if you get into the 125 miles wide path that stretches from Oregon through Texas will you see the “ring of fire”—and only then for just a few minutes.

The good news is that there are still ways to get yourself into the path and find lodging, though at this late stage that means RV parks and campsites.

A lot of RV parks and campsites in the path are sold out, though that mostly applies only to those either in U.S. National Parks and State Parks or private campgrounds on or near the centerline of the path. It’s hard to come by space in Utah, but in Oregon, New Mexico—and particularly in Texas—there’s plenty of availability.

Note: During an annular solar eclipse it is never safe to look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses designed for solar viewing.

Be aware that visiting backcountry locations means limited local facilities and resources. Bring everything you need—a full tank of fuel, food, cash and toilet paper—because it may not be available at your intended destination.

Here are seven options for RV parks and camping—mostly sourced from Campspot and Hipcamp—all of which had availability at the time of writing:

1. Duke’s Slickrock RV & Campground, Utah

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 10:28 a.m. MDT, 3 minutes 40 seconds

This RV park ($90/night) and campground ($50/night) in Hanksville on the Fremont River, Utah is close to Capitol Reef National Park and Goblin Valley State Park. It’s got an eclipse website and capacity.

2. Talking Rocks, Colorado

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 10:32 a.m. MDT, 3 minutes 8 seconds

The eclipse path close to the border of Colorado and New Mexico has many campsites with plenty of availability. The off-grid, eco-conscious Talking Rocks near Hesperus, Colorado has 21 RV/tent sites ($40/night).

3. Happy Trails RV Campground, New Mexico

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 10:35 a.m. MDT, 4 minutes 38 seconds

East of Moriarty, New Mexico—in a region where clear skies are highly likely—Happy Trails RV Campground has WiFi, laundry, showers and a dog park.

4. Santa Fe Treehouse Camp, New Mexico

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 10:36 a.m. MDT, 2 minutes 46 seconds

Featuring views of the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range, Santa Fe Treehouse Camp close to the northern edge of the path has 20 dispersed RV/tent sites ($40/night) in 156 acres of highland forest.

5. Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Texas

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 11:50 a.m. CDT, 4 minutes

Camping is still available at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, which is a stone’s throw from Kerrville’s Louise Hays Park on the Guadalupe River, which will host a free Kerrville River Festival on October 14. NASA will live stream the eclipse from here.

6. The Boat House RV Park, Texas

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 11:56 a.m. CDT, 4 minutes 42 seconds

The four-space The Boat House RV Park in Aransas Pass between Rockport, Corpus Christi and Mustang Island has shady trees and long “ring of fire.”

7. Traveler’s World, Texas

“Ring of fire” on October 14: 11:52 a.m. CDT, 4 minutes 12 seconds

Just three miles from the world-famous Alamo and historic River Walk in San Antonio, Traveler’s World is has 160+ full RV hookup sites with private picnic tables, free cable TV and Wi-Fi and a heated pool.

The path of the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse through the U.S Southwest on October 14, 2023. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Where To See The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

The result of a slightly farther, smaller new moon only capable of blocking 90% of the center of the sun to leave a circular halo of sunlight, this annular (“ring-shaped”) solar eclipse can only be viewed inside a path that begins in Oregon and moves southeast across northern California, Nevada, southwestern Idaho, Utah, northeastern Arizona, southwestern Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. A

fter it leaves the U.S. it will be visible from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

I’m an expert on eclipses—the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024. For the very latest on the “ring of fire” solar eclipse—including travel and lodging options—check my main feed for new articles each day.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.