Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some of the best business lessons don’t come from the boardroom — they come from experiences that push you to the edge. My journey began in Shayetet 13, Israel’s elite naval commando unit, often regarded as the Israeli counterpart to the U.S. Navy SEALs. This unit regularly trains and operates alongside SEAL teams, honing skills in high-stakes, high-pressure environments. The transition from military service to business wasn’t seamless, but the same principles that shaped me as a soldier have defined my career in PropTech, FinTech and insurance technologies — and now, as a venture investor.

As an entrepreneur and investor, I’ve built and scaled businesses that have generated significant recurring revenue and attracted global recognition. The ability to adapt, make rapid decisions and remain calm under pressure has been just as critical in the boardroom as it was in the field. These experiences have reinforced that resilience, discipline and strategic execution are the foundation of success in any arena.

Here are the key lessons I’ve carried with me from special operations to entrepreneurship.

Related: How Serving in the Military Prepared Me for Business Leadership — 7 Valuable Lessons I Learned

1. Embrace controlled chaos

In special operations training, chaos is the baseline. The moment you think you have control, something shifts. The same applies to entrepreneurship. Markets fluctuate, competitors pivot, and funding disappears overnight. The best business leaders don’t just react to chaos — they anticipate it and use it to their advantage.

Lesson: Embrace uncertainty as an opportunity rather than a threat. By consistently training yourself to navigate unpredictable conditions, you develop the resilience needed to adapt and grow. The stronger your ability to handle the unexpected, the more unshakable your business will become.

2. Small wins lead to big victories

In training, we didn’t start by jumping out of planes or executing complex missions. We focused on the fundamentals — perfecting each movement, building endurance and developing trust. In business, it’s easy to get obsessed with massive growth and overnight success, but sustainable success comes from stacking small wins every day.

Lesson: Focus on mastering the basics, from financial discipline to hiring the right people and refining your product. Small, consistent improvements may seem minor, but they accumulate over time. These incremental gains ultimately lead to massive breakthroughs and long-term success.

3. Decision-making under pressure defines success

In special operations, hesitation can cost lives. In business, hesitation can cost millions. Entrepreneurs who succeed aren’t necessarily the smartest or the most experienced — they’re the ones who can make calculated decisions under pressure.

Lesson: Train yourself to make tough decisions even when information is incomplete. In uncertain situations, rely on your preparation and assess the best available insights. Confidence and decisive action will keep you moving forward.

Related: 5 Things Being a Marine Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

4. The right team is everything

No special operator succeeds alone — success in high-stakes environments depends on the team. The same is true in business, where the right people can make or break your company. Surround yourself with those who share your mission, perform under pressure and push beyond their limits. A strong team isn’t just an asset; it’s the foundation of lasting success.

Lesson: Don’t hire solely for skills — prioritize mindset. Seek individuals who excel under pressure, take ownership of challenges and adapt quickly to change. The right mindset can often outperform expertise in the long run.

5. Discomfort is the ultimate teacher

One of the first lessons in special operations training is that discomfort is inevitable. Cold water, exhaustion and relentless stress are all part of the process. The same holds true in business — challenges are unavoidable. The most successful entrepreneurs don’t shy away from discomfort; they embrace it as a catalyst for growth.

Lesson: Growth happens when you push beyond your comfort zone. Whether launching a new product, entering a new market or making a tough pivot, progress comes from taking risks. Embrace discomfort as a signal that you’re moving in the right direction.

6. Quitting never feels good

Quitting is rarely about failure — it’s often the impulsive decision to stop adjusting, scaling, adapting and driving toward the mission you set on day one. There’s a difference between making a strategic exit and quitting. Writing off a failed initiative or exiting a business at the right time is part of the game. But walking away simply because it’s hard? That’s not an option.

Lesson: True resilience means pivoting, not giving up. When obstacles arise, stay committed to your mission and adapt your approach. There’s always another way forward.

Related: What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership

7. It pays to be a winner

This phrase is well known in the American SEAL teams and was part of our own motto as well. You won’t always win, but relentless effort and unwavering determination set you apart. If you stay committed, push past obstacles and refuse to quit, the value of that perseverance is immeasurable.

Lesson: Winning isn’t just about the outcome — it’s a mindset. The most successful people don’t rely on luck; they prepare relentlessly, adapt strategically and fight with determination. In the end, the pursuit of victory is priceless.