Through three seasons of The Leftovers (which again: is really, really great), Coon captures not only the unimaginable pain of losing one’s family but also the awkward attempt to build a life after it. Yes, losing her whole family makes Nora sad. How could it not? But as time goes on it also makes her weirdly warmer – or at least more playful and rebellious, almost childlike in a sense. It’s the best acting performance in a show full of great acting performances and it helped put our beloved Carrie on the map. – Alec Bojalad

Fargo Season 3 (2017)

Fargo’s third season is a bit of a mixed bag by the show’s lofty standards, but its cast is stacked. While Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and David Thewlis have all rightfully garnered widespread praise for their performances that year, it’s Carrie Coon’s often understated performance that ultimately anchors the entire season.

As Police Chief Gloria Burgle, Coon serves as the law enforcement officer who typically finds themselves at the center of most Fargo stories. Coon plays Burgle as a person of almost supernatural resolve who is trying to keep their moral compass aligned even as she falls deeper into the rabbit hole of Fargo’s most existential and downright bizarre story. Coon’s ability to play that character as a real person in an unreal situation is on full display in a series’ best episode which sees her travel to Los Angeles to learn about her murdered stepfather’s past and learn a little more about the mysteries of the universe in the process. – Matthew Byrd

Gone Girl (2014)

In a 2021 interview with The Independent, Carrie Coon described her performance in Gone Girl as “horrific to watch.” Coon later clarified that she wasn’t feeling great at the time of the interview and meant to say that she learned a lot on-set in her feature film debut and in the years that followed. Even still, she’s perhaps being a bit too harsh on a performance she described as an example of her “making faces.”

In a film that focuses on the relationship between two deeply disturbed individuals, Coon’s Margo Dunne offers a necessary sense of perspective. As the sister of Ben Affleck’s Nick Dunne, she’s torn between her desire to support her brother while grappling with the acknowledgment that Nick often comes across as a big ol’ wife murderer. At the same time, Coon’s ability to establish such a close sibling relationship in relatively few scenes leaves you wondering if Margo is one of the “cool girls” that Rosamund Pike’s Amy Dunne laments about during the film’s famous monologue. – MB

The Nest (2020)

In other hands, the role of Allison in 2020’s The Nest could easily have fallen into ‘beleaguered mom’ territory – the kind of cliched part in which women shout “You’re going to be late!” up the stairs to teenage kids, and then sigh into the mirror while moisturizing their elbows at the end of a hard day. Not in Carrie Coon’s hands. She and writer-director Sean Durkin, whose second feature this was after 2011’s award-winning Martha Marcy May Marlene, make Allison vibrate with life. Opposite Jude Law as her con man husband Rory, they both deliver performances that would be called career-best if they didn’t keep on delivering them.