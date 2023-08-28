7. In the late 2010s, urban chickens became the Teslas of Silicon Valley’s tech elite.





Indoor farm of hens that lay eggs. – stock photo





KARRASTOCK/ Getty







In 2018, an unusual fad gripped Silicon Valley’s tech elite, according to the Washington Post.

These scions of technology began keeping chickens.

And while chicken-rearing has always been a mainstay of America’s rural and working class, chickens became an unusual symbol of luxury — akin to driving a Tesla, wrote the Post’s Peter Holley.

Tech bros threw everything into their new hobby, including spending up to $20,000 for state-of-the-art coops and obsessively charting the color and size of the eggs laid.

Leslie Citroen, a chicken whisperer whose hourly consulting fees were $225 at the time, told the Post it wasn’t uncommon to see these birds walk about their owner’s lavish homes wearing diapers and roosting in bedrooms.

“Because it shouts out, ‘These eggs did not come from Whole Foods or Walmart — these eggs came from my back yard,'” Citroen told the outlet.

“It’s a total status symbol,” she added.