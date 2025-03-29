Javi Puado scored from the penalty spot to cancel out a first-half strike by Cesar Azpilicueta as relegation-threatened Espanyol held third-placed Atlético Madrid to a 1-1 draw in LaLiga on Saturday.

Marash Kumbulla’s headed attempt to clear Antoine Griezmann’s cross reached Azpilicueta, whose calm right-footed shot from outside the box found the net in the 38th minute.

However, Clement Lenglet’s foul on Leandro Cabrera near the edge of the box awarded 15th-placed Espanyol a chance to make a comeback, and Puado made no mistake from the penalty spot to make it even in the 71st minute and earn a precious point.

Atlético, winless in three matches, moved to 57 points, six below leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Espanyol, who have 29 points, are two points above the relegation zone.