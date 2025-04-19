BARCELONA, Spain — – Raphinha equalized and converted an injury-time penalty to lead Barcelona from two goals down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in a wild La Liga game on Saturday.

The shootout victory kept Barcelona on pace for the Spanish league title as it opened up a seven-point gap over Real Madrid before the defending champion hosts Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

A hat trick by Borja Iglesias put Celta Vigo ahead 3-1 with just under half an hour to play. But Dani Olmo scored in the 62nd and Raphinha leveled with a header from a Lamine Yamal cross just three minutes later.

It was heading for a draw when Olmo earned a penalty that was spotted upon video review deep in stoppage time. Raphinha stepped up to drill home the spot kick.

Coach Hansi Flick ran onto the field to embrace Raphinha at the final whistle.

