Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a crucial 4-3 home victory against rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Clasico on Sunday, edging them closer to the LaLiga title.

The victory extends Barcelona’s lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-place Real Madrid with three matches remaining. One more victory will clinch a 28th Spanish league title for the Catalans.

Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with a brace from Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage. However, Barcelona responded swiftly with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all finding the net within 15 minutes to overturn the deficit.

Raphinha extended Barcelona’s lead just before halftime following a costly error by Lucas Vazquez. Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute, but last year’s champions could not recover, leaving them on the brink of a season without silverware.