Sir Keir Starmer will on Monday aim to strike a deal with the EU that breaks down barriers to trade in food, but it is expected to mean that Britain will have to accept EU rules.

Downing Street said in a statement late on Saturday that the proposed veterinary deal was a move to simplify trade and cut supermarket costs, delivering benefits for consumers.

But Brussels has insisted that Britain will have to “dynamically align” with an evolving Brussels rule book in relevant areas of food safety and animal welfare without being able to vote on them, according to an EU draft of the deal seen by the Financial Times.

That prompted criticism from Alex Burghart, shadow Cabinet Office minister, who said the proposal would leave Britain “obliged to follow the rules set by another power” in Brussels.

“It means that the UK becomes a rule taker, and that was one of the things we specifically left behind when we left the EU,” the Conservative MP told the BBC.

“One of the things we got out of it was that the UK could set its own regulation . . . if [dynamic alignment] is about to happen then that is a surrender of some of Britain’s sovereignty.”

The proposed agrifood deal will be part of a wider reset of UK-EU relations to be agreed at a summit in London on Monday, which will also feature a new security and defence partnership.

Number 10 said that Starmer saw the EU summit as a crucial moment for Britain’s economy and security. However, there are significant political risks for the prime minister as he gives up some of the “sovereignty” prized by Brexiters.

The EU draft of the deal says Britain would be consulted about new rules in agrifood and there could be a “short list of limited exceptions to dynamic alignment”.

But Britain would only be able to “shape” new rules and would also be expected to make “an appropriate financial contribution to support the EU’s work in this policy area”.

The prime minister discussed the final outline of the deal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a European meeting in Albania on Friday as both sides attempted to resolve final differences.

The EU had demanded that an agrifood deal should be linked to a long-term deal to extend access for EU fishermen to British waters. UK fishermen fear Starmer is about to make current arrangements in effect permanent.

Starmer will also agree to the principle of a “smart, controlled” youth mobility scheme, European relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the FT this month, but crucial details over the number of 18 to 30-year-olds covered and the length of their visas will have to be resolved later.

Thomas-Symonds told the BBC on Sunday that the scheme was not a return to broader freedom of movement: “It is about a smart and controlled scheme,” he said. “As of today we have already 13 youth mobility schemes with other countries, nobody is remotely suggesting that is freedom of movement, it absolutely isn’t.”

He stressed the government was committed to reducing net migration from recent highs, adding: “Anything agreed on youth mobility will be consistent with lowering the level of net migration.”

The EU has insisted that Monday’s summit communiqué should also open the door to improved access for European students to Britain’s universities.

Neither Starmer nor Thomas-Symonds have denied that Britain will accept dynamic alignment and a financial contribution as part of the deal.

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative leader, has already criticised the expected move, declaring last week: “We would take back any legislative or judicial powers handed over to the EU by the present government.”

Starmer stressed the upsides of the deal in a statement issued by Downing Street on Saturday.

“In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards, but by proudly taking our place on the world stage,” he said in the statement released by Downing Street, adding that the EU deal follows trade agreements with India and the US.

“Tomorrow we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.”

Downing Street said the deal would stick to Labour’s manifesto commitments not to return to the EU customs union or single market, but it would cut red tape for exporters and supermarket prices.

Starmer said the deal would also improve security and cut holiday queues, as both sides seek to extend the use of e-gates at airports.