James McLean scored Wrexham’s opener against Blackpool.

Wrexham climbed back into the automatic promotion spots in League 1 with a crucial 2-1 win over Blackpool on Monday.

The result sees Wrexham move two points clear of third-place Wycombe Wanderers, who suffered a 4-0 loss to Charlton Athletic.

The top two sides gain promotion to the Championship, with champions-elect Birmingham City having already securing one of those spots.

The Welsh side scored twice in a three-minute burst in the second half, with goals from James McLean and Oliver Rathborne before Rob Apter scored a consolation goal for the hosts in injury time.

The Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds-owned side could secure their second successive promotion as early as next Saturday, if they beat Charlton and Wycombe drop points at Leyton Orient.