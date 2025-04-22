Wrexham climbed back into the automatic promotion spots in League 1 with a crucial 2-1 win over Blackpool on Monday.
The result sees Wrexham move two points clear of third-place Wycombe Wanderers, who suffered a 4-0 loss to Charlton Athletic.
The top two sides gain promotion to the Championship, with champions-elect Birmingham City having already securing one of those spots.
The Welsh side scored twice in a three-minute burst in the second half, with goals from James McLean and Oliver Rathborne before Rob Apter scored a consolation goal for the hosts in injury time.
The Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds-owned side could secure their second successive promotion as early as next Saturday, if they beat Charlton and Wycombe drop points at Leyton Orient.
