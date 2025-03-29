Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané scored twice in the second half as the Bundesliga leaders were made to work hard for a 3-2 win over visitors St. Pauli on Saturday to restore their six-point gap at the top going into the last seven matchdays.

Bayern, who face Inter Milan in their Champions League quarterfinal, first leg on April 8, have 65 points, with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, 3-1 winners at home to VfL Bochum on Friday, on 59.

“We have to continue and we are one game closer. We have to win another seven games,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

But there was some bad news for the league leaders with defender Hiroki Ito, who came on in the 58th minute, suffering a foot injury late in the game. The Japan defender broke the same foot back in July and had only recently come back.

Bayern are already without injured defenders Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies.

“He (Ito) felt the same foot where he had the problems this season so that’s not great for us,” Kompany said. “The extent of what he has is a bit difficult to say right now. Let’s not jump to conclusions but that’s what it was.”