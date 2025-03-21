Raúl Jiménez scored in the opening minute and again in the 75th, lifting Mexico into the Concacaf Nations League final with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday night.

Jiménez, a 33-year-old Fulham striker, scored his 36th and 37th international goals to thrill a stadium packed with fans of El Tri, welcomed as the home team whenever it plays in Southern California.

Mexico will face Panama on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium for the chance to become the first winner of this tournament other than the host U.S.

Panama opened the semifinals with a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Americans, who won the first three editions of this tournament.

After beating Honduras last November in the Nations League quarterfinals, Mexico has won back-to-back matches for the first time since its run to the 2023 Gold Cup title. El Tri won that trophy at SoFi Stadium, with Santi Giménez’s late goal beating Panama 1-0 in the final.

Raúl Jiménez gave Mexico a big win over Canada to reach the Nations League finals. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Canada will face the struggling Americans in the third-place match Sunday.

After a loud rendition of Mexico’s national anthem, El Tri immediately attacked and then capitalized off a fortunate bounce. Jiménez got the ball to Roberto Alvarado, whose attempt deflected off a defender and landed in front of Jiménez.

He slammed it home, setting off a wild celebration just 57 seconds after kickoff.

Canada, which entered with a six-game unbeaten streak, had a handful of unfulfilled chances in the second half but Jiménez essentially wrapped it up with his brilliant spot kick.

After AC Milan’s Giménez won the free kick outside the penalty area, Jiménez curled a screamer over the wall, past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and into the right corner of Canada’s net, setting off beer-throwing celebrations throughout the stands at the palatial home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.