Japan beat the United States 2-1 at the SheBelieves Cup in San Diego on Wednesday to end the Americans’ streak of five-straight trophies at the annual tournament and hand manager Emma Hayes her first defeat since taking charge of the USWNT.

The result will feel like a measure of revenge for first-time winners Japan, which lost 1-0 to the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics as Hayes led the team to the gold medal in Paris.

Japan got off to a dream start in the second minute when U.S. keeper Jane Campbell collided with one of her defenders in front of goal and Yuka Momiki gathered the ball and fired it into an open net for the early lead.

The U.S. regrouped under heavy pressure from Japan and quickly tied the game when Ally Sentnor — who scored her first-ever goal for the Americans on Thursday against Colombia — picked up a through ball from Catarina Macario and calmly curled a shot past Ayaka Yamashita to make it 1-1 just before the 15-minute mark.

Japan started the second half just like it did the first: with an early goal. Campbell kept out a great free kick by Japan, but her save fell right to the feet of Toko Koga, who slotted home the rebound to give her team a second lead of the game.

Despite numerous second half changes, the USWNT couldn’t find a way back into the game as Japan saw out a convincing win to make it three-for-three after victories over Australia and Colombia in its first two games of the tournament.

The USWNT finished the tournament with two wins and one loss.

Prior to the loss to Japan, Hayes had won 15 and drawn two of the first 17 matches she coached since her tenure as U.S. manager started in June of 2024.

The U.S. team was playing in the tournament without the trio of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia (Smith) Wilson. Rodman is rehabbing a back injury, Smith was not yet in game form and Swanson was out for personal commitments.

Japan was coming off a 4-1 victory over Colombia on Sunday. Mina Tanaka, who plays for the Utah Royals in the National Women’s Soccer League, led all players with four goals and three assists.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.