STUTTGART, Germany — Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbors Portugal.

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes to race into a 2-0 lead.

The 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé as Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team to book its place in Sunday’s final.Portugal defeated host nation Germany 2-1 on Wednesday.

Thursday’s game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doué and Dembélé disappointing.

Spain players celebrate after scoring a goal against France in the Nations League semifinals.

Yamal got his first when he coolly converted from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain’s fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

Theo Hernández struck the crossbar and Spain needed goalkeeper Unai Simón to deny Doué, then Mbappé and Dembélé.

But Spain looked capable of scoring at any time. Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen thought he’d scored spectacularly after a brilliantly worked free kick, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian’s own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this story.