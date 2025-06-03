Spain’s Clàudia Pina came off the bench and scored twice as the reigning Nations League champions came back from a goal down to beat England 2-1 on Tuesday and claim victory in Group 3, booking their spot in the last four of this year’s competition.

With Germany and France having already secured victory in Groups 1 and 2 respectively, world champions Spain and European champions England met to decide their group. Sweden took on Denmark in a winner-takes-all clash in Stockholm that kicked off half an hour later.

Spain piled the pressure on from kickoff, striker Esther González forcing England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton into a superb one-handed reflex save early on, but Alessio Russo gave the visitors the lead with a well-taken finish against the run of play in the 22nd minute.

The hosts enjoyed plenty of possession but created little in the way of dangerous chances. Pina entered the fray in the 58th minute and equalised less than two minutes later, flashing a shot across Hampton and into the net as England were punished for losing possession when trying to play out from the back.

With Euro 2025 due to start in a month’s time, the 23-year-old Pina staked her claim for a starting spot by getting the winner 10 minutes later, curling home a brilliant dipping effort that left Hampton helpless. The win moved Spain to 15 points from six games, five ahead of England.

In the evening’s other decisive game, Sweden look set to join Spain in the final four after they raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of their home clash with Scandinavian neighbours Denmark, and they were 5-1 up by the hour mark.