Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández each scored goals to propel Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over LAFC in the Group D opener for each team in the Club World Cup in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea struck first in the 34th minute, as Neto received a perfect downfield pass from Nicolas Jackson before sending defender Ryan Hollingshead to the ground with a fake and finding the back of the net with a strike past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The all-important insurance goal came in the 79th minute as Liam Delap sent in a beautiful cross to Fernandez, who finished with a left-footed shot past Lloris from a few yards out.

It was the first appearance for Englishman Delap at Chelsea since his move from Ipswich Town earlier in June.

Chelsea will continue group play Friday when it faces Flamengo in Philadelphia, and LAFC will play ES Tunis later that day in Nashville.

After a first half that saw Chelsea pick up a pair of yellow cards, the two sides had to be separated as Neto and Denis Bouanga got into a jawing match.

Chelsea nearly doubled its advantage in the 54th minute, when Neto’s entry pass to Jackson in the box was headed toward the goal before Timothy Tillman blocked the attempt with a header redirect.

Bouanga had a great chance to even the score in the 57th minute, but the attempt from the left of the box was saved by Robert Sánchez.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.