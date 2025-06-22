Valentin Carboni scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time to give Inter Milan a 2-1 win over Urawa in the Club World Cup on Saturday, ending the Japan club’s chances of advancing past the group stage.

Inter Milan held the vast majority of possession, but failed to score until the 78th minute when Lautaro Martínez brilliantly bicycle kicked Nicolò Barella’s corner ball into the net.

Carboni’s game-winner came in the second minute of stoppage time and was assisted by fellow substitute Francesco Esposito.

The Urawa Red Diamonds opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Takuro Kaneko assisted Ryoma Watanabe in transition, finding Watanabe all alone on the penalty spot with his cutback ball.