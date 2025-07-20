Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off a stunning final save as Germany beat France 6-5 in a penalty shootout to set up a Euro 2025 semifinal showdown with world champions Spain after a bruising encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time.

The Germans pulled off a stunning comeback from a goal down and a straight red card for defender Kathrin Hendrich after 13 minutes, battling their way back into the game and eventually getting the better of their opponents in a thrilling shootout.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Berger was — unsurprisingly — named player of the match, but she was quick to deflect the praise for her display onto her teammates.

“I was not happy that we had to go to a penalty shootout, but I think, I did my part of the game now,” Berger said. “Because the team, in 120 minutes, they worked incredibly hard and I think that all the credit should go to the team, not me.

“Maybe it was the decisive moment in the penalty shootout, but everyone here should talk about the performance of the team because that was amazing and incredible.”

Hendrich was sent off after a VAR review established that she had pulled the hair of Griege Mbock Bathy in the box, and Grace Geyoro’s subsequent penalty had the power to get over the line despite Berger getting a strong hand to it.

Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes a save during her team’s shootout win over France at the Women’s Euros.

On the ropes and struggling, the Germans suddenly levelled, Sjoeke Nuesken catching the defence napping by darting towards Klara Buehl’s near-post corner and flashing a header into the net in the 25th minute.

With the well-organised Germans defending doggedly, France had two goals ruled out for offside and Nuesken had a second-half penalty saved, and neither side managed to score in extra time.

“For large parts of the game, you wouldn’t notice we were one (player) less. I am incredibly proud,” Germany captain Janina Minge said of her side’s resilient comeback. “I have to say, the fans were unbelievable. I don’t know if I have ever experienced anything like that. You could see that we are ready for something big.”

The game went to penalties, and Berger got the shootout off to a great start for the Germans by saving from Amel Majri, but they were brought back to level pegging when Sara Daebrtiz struck her spot kick off the crossbar and over the goal.

Berger, a cancer survivor who sports a tattoo to cover up a scar from her treatment that says “All we have is now,” then fired home from the spot herself before diving to her left to deny Alice Sombath, sending the Germans through to the last four.

England face Italy in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

“We know we’d done the hardest thing by opening the scoring against a team reduced to 10 [players]. Penalties are difficult, we know that, and it’s a shame for Alice because she’s young and learning. You also have to take your hat off to Germany,” dejected France coach Laurent Bonadei said.