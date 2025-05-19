Marco Reus scored twice, including the game-tying free kick in the 87th minute as the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 tie with rival LAFC on Sunday night in Carson, California.

Reus’ tying goal, over the LAFC wall from just outside of the penalty area, was just the third time the three-time player of the year in Germany has scored since joining the Galaxy last season.

Despite the point, the defending champion Galaxy (0-10-4, 4 points) extended the worst start to a season in MLS history as Greg Vanney’s side remained winless on the year. The draw, behind two saves from John McCarthy, came two days after the Galaxy head coach received a three-year contract extension through 2028.

Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz each scored goals for LAFC (6-4-4, 22 points), who saw its unbeaten streak extend to seven games. Hugo Lloris made two saves.

After the 25th edition of the El Trafico rivalry, the Galaxy continue to hold a slim advantage at 10-9-6.

LA Galaxy players celebrate after scoring a goal against LAFC in MLS.

Like they did in their eventual loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Galaxy took an early 1-0 lead when Reus scored in the sixth minute off a rebound from a Lloris following a shot by Gabriel Pec.

Pec, who has just one goal this season after leading the club with 16 last year, returned after missing two games because of a hip injury.

LAFC tied the score 1-1 in the 13th minute on a long-range shot from Bouanga off a pass from former Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado, who received his championship ring in a private ceremony Friday.

The crosstown visitors moved in front 2-1 in the 50th minute when L.A. native Ordaz scored off a pass from Ryan Hollingshead that split two defenders and put his forward one-on-one with McCarthy.

Pec appeared to score the game-tying goal in the 78th minute, but was ruled offside approximately 40 yards in front of the LAFC goal when he picked up a long-range pass from Reus.

Information from Reuters was used in this recap.