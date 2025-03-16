Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the Carabao Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparking a Geordie party at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Local hero Burn gave Newcastle a deserved lead in the 45th minute when the defender thumped in a header from a corner.

Roared on by a sea of fans clad in black and white, Newcastle took complete control of the match seven minutes after the break when Swedish forward Isak swept a shot past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Premier League leaders Liverpool finally mustered a response when Federico Chiesa halved the deficit in stoppage time but the damage was done and the day belonged to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle who won the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955.