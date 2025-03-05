Liverpool substitute Harvey Elliott scored a last-gasp winner less than a minute after coming on to earn a fortunate 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain who dominated their visitors during Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg match.

Elliott slotted the ball home in the 87th minute against the run of play after a layoff from fellow substitute Darwin Nunez for a scarcely-deserved victory in Paris.

Arne Slot’s team were kept afloat by keeper Alisson’s string of magnificent saves and scored with their first attempt on goal.

Luis Enrique’s PSG, who had won 18 of their last 20 competitive games, drawing the other two, were left to rue their missed chances from dozens of attempts as a tough return leg await at Anfield next Tuesday.