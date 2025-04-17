Manchester United blew a two-goal lead and then came back from 4-2 down in extra time against Lyon to secure a place in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

In a remarkable match at Old Trafford, United won 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

United had led 2-0 at halftime, but then conceded twice in six minutes in the second half to send the game to extra time against 10-man Lyon.

The troubled Premier League club looked set to be eliminated when Lyon took a 4-2 lead after 109 minutes, but goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and a Harry Maguire winner sealed a spectacular comeback.