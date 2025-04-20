Kadi Diani and Melchie Dumornay handed Arsenal a rare defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Lyon opened the Women’s Champions League semifinal tie with a 2-1 win.

Lyon were clinical in attack with Diani finding the back of the net in the 16th minute to put the visitors ahead.

After an initial offside call, VAR allowed the goal that Lyon had built so effortlessly from the back. Right-back Ellie Carpenter provided the assist down the pitch as Diani timed her run perfectly, played onside by Arsenal’s Emily Fox.

It is advantage Lyon after a fast-paced Women’s Champions League semifinal clash with Arsenal on Saturday. Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Arsenal, who scored from the penalty spot, were level for just minutes before the French giants responded.

Lyon continued to prove too much for Arsenal’s back line with Dumornay out pacing Arsenal center-back Steph Catley and Fox.

Amel Majri set Dumornay off against the run of play and her pace and power proved too much as she shot past Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal were awarded a lifeline after Christiane Endler gave away a penalty. Mariona Caldentey stepped up for the Gunners to bury the ball in the net.