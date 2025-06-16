SAN JOSE, Calif. — Malik Tillman scored twice as the United States built a three-goal, first-half lead and ended a four-game losing streak by routing Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on Sunday in a Concacaf Gold Cup opener.

Tillman scored in the 16th and 41st minutes for his first two international goals, both following giveaways by Alvin Jones, and Patrick Agyemang scored his fourth international goal in the 44th.

Brenden Aaronson added his ninth goal in the 82nd and Haji Wright his fifth just 1 minute, 13 seconds later as the 16th-ranked Americans overwhelmed the No. 100 Soca Warriors and ended their longest losing streak since 2007.

Victory in the Group D opener came after days of controversy over Christian Pulisic’s desire to rest during the Gold Cup and coach Mauricio Pochettino not including the star in a pair of pre-tournament friendlies in which the attacker offered to play.

The U.S. had 70.5% possession and a 21-3 advantage in shots against the Soca Warriors, whose 2-1 home win against the Americans in 2017 ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances by the U.S.

United States players celebrate after scoring a goal against Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup.

The Americans have won their group in 16 of 17 Gold Cups, along with a second-place finish behind Panama in 2011, and improved their group stage record to 41 wins, 1 loss and 5 draws. They play invited guest Saudi Arabia on Thursday in Austin, Texas, then close group play on June 22 against Haiti in Arlington, Texas.

Matthew Freese was in goal in place Matt Turner, who had started 14 consecutive competitive matches for the U.S. and 23 of 24 dating to the 2022 World Cup. The lone exception was a Gold Cup group stage game against St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023.

Missing Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Giovanni Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest, the U.S. starting lineup averaged 14.8 international appearances. That was the second fewest for the Americans in a Gold Cup opener behind 9.8 against Bermuda in 2009, according to Opta.

Adams (turf toe), Johnny Cardoso and Damion Downs (both illness) didn’t dress.

Defender Tim Ream started, extending his Gold Cup span for the U.S. to 14 years and surpassing DaMarcus Beasley (2002-15) for the American high.

Trinidad, coached by former star Dwight Yorke, has lost four of its past five games.