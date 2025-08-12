Siblings Nino, Sandra and Anna Maria Buonocore opened their first shop together in Positano in 1980, aged 20, 17 and 18. Tucked away on one of the Amalfi Coast town’s winding back streets, Nadir became popular for its Italian-made womenswear.

Four decades later the siblings have become known for their one-of-a-kind ultra-feminine dresses, bags, notebooks and aprons, which have attracted a particular following on TikTok. In recent years, the #cbpositano tag has racked up millions of views on videos posted by users. (The founders, now in their 60s, are not big social media users themselves: the shop has not posted any content from its own TikTok account.)

Dresses and bags outside the storefront of CB Positano © @thepositanophotographer

That same quaint, whitewashed shop is now known as CB Positano (though they operate a second location in the town, too) and is stocked with racks of dresses, with prices ranging from €98 to €328. One of their bestselling styles is the off-the-shoulder, empire-line Amely dress, which comes in different shades of floral cotton (€228). Accessories such as capacious washbags (€48), crossbody bags (€39) and totes (€68) have become a hit online.

The siblings were born and raised in Positano, and pieces are designed and cut by Sandra and Anna Maria, along with their team of local artisans and tailors. Nino acts as president. Pieces are made from fabrics sourced from around the world, including Japan, India and the US, with many designed by Sandra and Anna Maria in their workshop, while CB’s team in India produce their accessories.

Chiffon dress, €318 © @thepositanophotographer Crossbody bags, €39, and totes, €68 © @thepositanophotographer

Whenever I wear my dress, I’m transported to that perfect afternoon Lydia Brunker

The shop started to see a rise in social media interest in 2023, around the time that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was released and trends such as “coquette” and “princess-core” went viral around the world. They have also been the beneficiaries of influencers such as Lydia Brunker, who flew over from the UK in search of a graduation dress. Lydia posted her trip on TikTok, sharing the moment she bought the tiered floral Fiona midi dress (€328). “People crave pieces that feel meaningful – there’s a beautiful storytelling element to shopping there,” says Brunker. “Whenever I wear [my dress], I’m transported to that perfect afternoon.”

From left: Amely dress, €228, Chiffon dress, €318, and Olivia dress, €298 © @thepositanophotographer From left: Mulan dress, €189, Fiona dress, €328, and Sara dress, €189 © @thepositanophotographer

Cassie Warren, an influencer from Texas, also discovered CB on social media while studying in Italy. She posted a TikTok video of her trip to buy notebooks and patchwork tote bags that has since been viewed 860,000 times. “You feel part of a community,” she said of her experience. For Rocio Belen Fernandez Arena, a former child psychologist who now runs CB’s sales and social media, these stories are “moments people will cherish”. She’s happy to be part of a narrative where people can say, “I was wearing a CB dress when I got engaged!” The family-run, made-in-Positano values are also part of their appeal.

Bags and dresses in the whitewashed shop © @thepositanophotographer

During the summer, approximately 12,000 tourists visit the town every day, adding to the 4,000 residents. The siblings also run Casa Buonocore guesthouse, 180 metres from the store. Opened by their mother in the 1950s when the first Americans began to holiday on the coast, the family lived in the house for many years before restoring it as a hotel in 2012. When not designing new dresses, selecting fabrics or in the shop, they can be found making fresh juice in Casa Buonocore’s secret garden. As Belen Fernandez Arena says: “When you’re surrounded by beautiful things, you create beautiful things.”

CB Positano, Via Pasitea 44/Via Cristoforo Colombo 77, 84017 Positano