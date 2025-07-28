New signing Roony Bardghji and youngster Pedro Fernández scored late goals as Barcelona beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford also played his first minutes as a Barça player in the friendly in Japan, but it was Bardghji, who joined from FC Copenhagen this summer, and academy graduate Fernández who swung the game in the Spanish champions’ favour in the final 15 minutes.

Bardghji capped his debut with a fine strike from just inside the penalty box before Fernández hammered in an equally impressive goal to seal the win.

Vissel Kobe forward Taisei Miyashiro had earlier cancelled out Eric García’s opener to leave the score level at the break.

With no international tournament and Barça not involved in the Club World Cup this summer, coach Hansi Flick has the luxury of a fully fit and available squad for the club’s preseason tour of Asia.

That was reflected in the strength of the two different sides he was able to field, with Barça making 11 changes at the break to give everyone minutes.

Marcus Rashford pictured in action for Barcelona on his first appearance for the club.

Raphinha headed Barça’s best early chance straight at goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa but the Blaugrana led soon after when right-back García turned home from close range.

Kobe levelled just before half-time. Goalkeeper Joan García, another player making their Barça debut after joining from rivals Espanyol, saved from Daiju Sasaki but Miyashiro scored the rebound.

Dani Olmo and Rashford both had chances to restore Barça’s lead after the break, with Rashford also involved in the move which led to Bardghji’s goal.

The England forward fed Lewandowski, who teed up the 19-year-old to curl home from 18 yards.

Fernández, a highly rated 17-year-old from La Masia, then added the third goal late on, smashing in from just inside the area to mark a memorable first appearance for the first team.

Barça’s preseason now moves on to South Korea, where they face FC Seoul on Thursday and Daegu on Monday.