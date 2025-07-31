Lamine Yamal struck twice as Barcelona thrashed FC Seoul on Thursday. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal and substitute Ferran Torres each struck twice as Barcelona continued their preseason Asian Tour with a 7-3 triumph over FC Seoul in Thursday’s game in South Korea.

Barça coach Hansi Flick made few changes to the starting XI which helped them win LaLiga last season, with Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski starting in attack.

Trailing 2-0 after early strikes from Lewandowski and Yamal, the hosts hit back with goals from Young-Wook Cho and Yazan Al-Arab’s to go level in the 47th minute.

Yamal gave Barça a 3-2 half time lead when he controlled a pass from Frenkie de Jong in the box and found space to fire a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

It was the 18-year-old’s first goals since he was handed the iconic Barcelona No. 10 jersey.

“I’m very happy to have scored with this jersey,” Yamal said.

“It was a childhood dream to play with this shirt and score with the No. 10 jersey which is very special. I’m very happy with the team’s victory. “

He also thanked the Barça fans for their support.

“Thank you for being there. Our fans support us a lot in every country. Let’s hope this season is very successful and we win many titles.”

Barça made 11 changes at the break, with Marcus Rashford coming off the bench.

Rashford, who recently joined the Catalan club on loan from Manchester United, had chances to score his first goal for Barça but was twice denied by the home keeper.

Substitutes Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres and Gavi, acting as captain, found the back of the net with clinical finishes.

Seoul scored again in the 86th minute with substitute Han-Min Jung taking advantage of poor defending by Barça only for Torres to add his second before the final whistle with a close-range effort.

Barça, who won 3-1 at Vissel Kobe on July 27 in their opening preseason game, take on Daegu FC in South Korea, on Aug. 4 to complete their tour of Asia.