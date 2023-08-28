When you want to win over readers with winning words, turn to alliteration! This literary device is fun to use and to read. Discover why writers use it, plus find lots of helpful alliteration examples and ideas for teaching this concept.

What is alliteration?

Alliteration is a literary device in which two or more words use the same initial sound. These words may be directly next to each other or very close by. It’s important to note that alliteration doesn’t refer to the first letter of a word, but instead to the sound it makes. So, words that start with different letters can still be alliterative.

Example: Carl and Katy cooked a kimchi casserole for Kerri.

Alliterative initial sounds also include letter blends, as in the following sentences:

Example: Stay strong, Steve! Stop stalling and study!

On the other hand, words that start with the same letter may not be alliterative, depending on how they’re pronounced.

Example: Chocolate cookies are certainly crave-worthy.

This sentence has four words starting with the letter “c,” but each actually has a different beginning sound: /ch/, /c/, /s/, and /cr/. So while it might look like alliteration at first glance, it’s actually not.

Alliteration, Assonance, and Consonance

Alliteration specifically refers to sounds at the beginning of words. Two other literary devices, assonance and consonance, are similar but not quite the same.

Consonance is the repeated use of consonant sounds in the middle or end of words: “Jackie likes hiking and kicking a soccer ball.”

In assonance, the vowel sounds in the middle or end of words are the same: “We see three trees.”

Learn more about assonance, alliteration, and consonance here.

Importance of Alliteration

Like other literary devices, alliteration helps set a mood or tone when used properly. It’s very common in poetry, where it works together with rhyme and rhythm to emphasize the musical qualities of language. Alliteration often adds emphasis, since the repetition of sounds draws attention to the words. It can help writing flow more smoothly, or add a choppy rhythm that evokes sounds or actions.

Alliteration can also add a playful sense to your writing. Many funny poems and other compositions make liberal use of alliteration. You’ll also find this device in tongue-twisters (which also often use consonance and assonance). Well-used alliteration can be witty and clever, although using it too frequently can water down its effect.

Discover more about using alliteration in your writing here.

Short Alliteration Examples

Angry ants

An army of alert alligators

Brilliant brains

Big bold bears battle buzzing bees

Crazy critters

Chocolate chip cheesecake

Dig deep down

Dastardly dragons damaged Dora’s dignity

Excellent eggs

Enrique enjoys entertaining

Fifty-five fifes

Fleeing fleas flit fleetly

Giggling ghosts

Grow great green grapes

Happy hearts

Hopping Javier hurt his hip

Icy islands

International investigations interfere inexplicably

Jolly jokers

Jane joyfully joined jumping jackrabbits

Kicking kangaroo

Kind kids kiss kittens

Little leaves

Likeable Lily loves laughing

Mean monsters

Many merry monkeys make messy mistakes

New notebook

Ninety-nine nuns knit knight’s knee-socks

Observant owls

Owen obeyed Omar’s orders

Playful puppies

Princess Priscilla proceeded properly

Quick question

Qualified queens question quizzically

Red roses

Restless Raoul ran recklessly

Strong straps

Siri sold six silk saris

Twenty twigs

Thus they thought themselves through

Unique ukulele

Uncle Ulric understands ulcers

Victorious Vikings

Victor values valiant ventures

White winter

Wen went walking with Willa

Yellow yolk

You used young yeast

Zany zebra

Zealous Zayn zooms zestfully

Alliteration Examples From Poetry

Alliteration Examples From Song Lyrics

Funny Alliteration Examples

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers,

A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked.

If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers,

Where’s the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

Way down in the jungle where nobody goes, there's a wishy-washy washer woman washing her clothes.

She sells seashells by the seashore. The shells she sells are surely seashells. So if she sells shells on the seashore, I’m sure she sells seashore shells.

Many mumbling mice, making mighty music in the moonlight mighty nice.

Betty Botter bought a bit of butter. “But,” she said, “the butter’s bitter. If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter. But, a bit of better butter will make my batter better.” So, she bought a bit of butter, better than her bitter butter. And she put it in her batter. And the batter was not bitter.

How To Teach Alliteration

This is usually a really fun topic to share with students, as it encourages all sorts of creativity. Here are some creative, teacher-proven ways to teach alliteration.

Give kids alliterative nicknames

The personal touch really makes this alliteration lesson stick! After you and your class come up with alliterative nicknames for each student, turn this activity into a station for kids to re-do all year long.

Create alliterative poems

Choose a subject, then write an alliterative phrase for each letter of the alphabet. Keep it simple with just a subject and a verb for each, or differentiate the difficulty by adding adjectives and adverbs.

Craft alliterative texts

Middle schoolers will love this activity, even if they don’t have their own phones yet. Try this with the text you’re currently reading and ask students to send an alliterative text from one character to another.

