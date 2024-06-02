Pushpa 2 The Rule has fans buzzing with excitement as the countdown for its release kicks off. All eyes are on Allu Arjun as he prepares to make his grand return to the silver screen, promising a thrilling cinematic experience that will capture hearts around the globe.

The buzz surrounding the film escalated with the release of its teaser and the catchy tunes of its first song, “Pushpa Pushpa,” and the second track, “The Couple Song.” Audiences have been thrilled by these glimpses into the cinematic universe of Pushpa 2 The Rule.

As anticipation reaches fever pitch, the countdown to the film’s release has officially commenced.

Pushpa 2 Makers Begin Release Countdown With A Striking New Poster

Recently, the makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule took to social media to amplify the excitement further.

Sharing a striking poster of the film, they announced, “75 days to go for Pushpa Raj’s RULE / His rule will mark a new chapter in Indian Cinema / #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 / Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries @PushpaMovie”.

Makers Shared ‘The Couple Song’ Featuring Srivalli Recently

Before the countdown, the film’s second track was unveiled in six different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Titled in various languages such as “Suseki,” “Angaron,” “Sudana,” “Nodoka,” “Kandalo,” and “Aguner,” the song is a lively, power-packed number that promises to become a chartbuster for years to come.

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal lends her melodious voice to this multi-lingual track, once again enchanting audiences with her exceptional talent.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

