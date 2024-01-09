Generations of readers have cherished Winnie the Pooh, the beloved bear brought to life by author A.A. Milne. In fact, many Winnie the Pooh quotes have become an integral part of our everyday lives. The adventures (and misadventures!) of Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood offer more than just delightful stories: They are filled with profound insights, timeless wisdom, and more than a few chuckles. We’ve put together this list of memorable Winnie the Pooh quotes to remind us of the essence of friendship, good food, and appreciating the simpler joys in life. These would be great to use to celebrate Winnie-the-Pooh Day, celebrated each year on January 18 in honor of A.A. Milne’s birthday.

Why We Love Winnie the Pooh Quotes

The stories that unfold in the Hundred Acre Wood immerse us in a world filled with innocence, adventure, and happiness. The charm of Winnie the Pooh lies in his simple approach to life, giving us a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of our modern routines. We’re encouraged to slow down and enjoy ourselves, which feels more important now than ever.

These Winnie the Pooh quotes teach valuable lessons about friendship, empathy, and the importance of being true to oneself. He’s proud of his roundness, so there’s body positivity in there too! In a world that often feels divided, Winnie the Pooh also stands as a symbol of enduring friendship and the power of working together. As he moves through life with his diverse group of friends (each with their own unique quirks and personalities), Pooh’s journey highlights the beauty of accepting and cherishing each other’s differences—and that’s a beautiful thing!

Our Favorite Winnie the Pooh Quotes

“Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

“Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.”

“Hallo” said Piglet, “What are you doing?” “Tracking something,” said Winnie-the-Pooh very mysteriously. “Tracking what?” said Piglet, coming closer. “That’s just what I ask myself. I ask myself, What?”

“On Wednesday, when the sky is blue, and I have nothing else to do, I sometimes wonder if it’s true that who is what and what is who.”

“Is it raining in there? It’s raining out here, too.”

“‘And how are you?’ said Winnie-the-Pooh. Eeyore shook his head from side to side. ‘Not very how,’ he said. ‘I don’t seem to have felt at all how for a long time.’ ‘Dear, dear,’ said Pooh, ‘I’m sorry about that. Let’s have a look at you.’”

“I wasn’t going to eat it. I was just gonna taste it.”

“‘Did I miss?’ you asked. ‘You didn’t exactly miss,’ said Pooh, ‘but you missed the balloon.’ ‘I’m so sorry,’ you said, and you fired again, and this time you hit the balloon and the air came slowly out, and Winnie-the-Pooh floated down to the ground.”

“Little Boy kneels at the foot of the bed / Droops on the little hands little gold head. / Hush! Hush! Whisper who dares! / Christopher Robin is saying his prayers.”

“Christopher Robin got up in the morning, the sneezles had vanished away. And the look in his eye seemed to say to the sky, ‘Now, how to amuse them to-day?’”

“They’re changing guard at Buckingham Palace –

Christopher Robin went down with Alice. ‘Do you think the King knows all about me?’ ‘Sure to, dear, but it’s time for tea,’ says Alice.”

“My favorite thing is me coming to visit you, and then you ask, ‘How about a small smackerel of honey?’”

“Well, y’see, we keep looking for home, but we keep finding this pit, so I just thought that if we looked for this pit, we might find home.”

“The only reason for being a bee is to make honey. And the only reason for making honey is so I can eat it.”

“‘Christopher Robin! Will you kindly shake your umbrella and say “tut tut it looks like rain!”?’”

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you.”

“I’m just a little black rain cloud, hovering under the honey tree.”

“The most important thing is, even when we’re apart … I’ll always be with you.”

“If you were a cloud, and sailed up there / You’d sail on water as blue as air / And you’d see me here in the fields and say: / ‘Doesn’t the sky look green today?’”

“‘Pooh, promise you won’t forget about me, ever. Not even when I’m a hundred.’ Pooh thought for a little. ‘How old should I be then?’ ‘Ninety-nine.’ Pooh nodded. ‘I promise,’ he said.”

“‘Supposing a tree fell down, Pooh, when we were underneath it?’ ‘Supposing it didn’t,’ said Pooh after careful thought. Piglet was comforted by this.”

“‘They wanted to come in after the pounds,’ explained Pooh, ‘so I let them. It’s the best way to write poetry, letting things come.’”

“Pooh looked at his two paws. He knew that one of them was the right, and he knew that when you had decided which one of them was the right, then the other one was the left, but he never could remember how to begin.”

“Christopher Robin was sitting outside his door, putting on his Big Boots. As soon as he saw the Big Boots, Pooh knew that an Adventure was going to happen, and he brushed the honey off his nose with the back of his paw, and spruced himself up as well as he could, so as to look ready for Anything.”

“‘WHERE did you say it was?’ asked Pooh. ‘Just here,’ said Eeyore. ‘Made of sticks?’ ‘Yes’ ‘Oh!’ said Piglet. ‘What?’ said Eeyore. ‘I just said “Oh!”’ said Piglet nervously. And so as to seem quite at ease he hummed Tiddely-pom once or twice in a what-shall-we-do-now kind of way.”

“‘I don’t see much sense in that,’ said Rabbit. ‘No,’ said Pooh humbly, ‘there isn’t. But there was going to be when I began it. It’s just that something happened to it on the way.’”

“Wherever I am, there’s always Pooh / There’s always Pooh and Me. / Whatever I do, he wants to do / ‘Where are you going today?’ says Pooh / ‘Well, that’s very odd ’cos I was too. / Let’s go together,’ says Pooh, says he. / ‘Let’s go together,’ says Pooh.”

“‘Good morning, Eeyore,’ said Pooh. ‘Good morning, Pooh Bear,’ said Eeyore gloomily. ‘If it is a good morning, which I doubt,’ said he. ‘Why, what’s the matter?’ ‘Nothing, Pooh Bear, nothing. We can’t all, and some of us don’t. That’s all there is to it.’ ‘Can’t all what?’ said Pooh, rubbing his nose. ‘Gaiety. Song-and-dance. Here we go round the mulberry bush.’”

“‘Tracks,’ said Piglet. ‘Paw-marks.’ He gave a little squeak of excitement. ‘Oh, Pooh! Do you think it’s a—a—a Woozle?’ ‘It may be,’ said Pooh. ‘Sometimes it is, and sometimes it isn’t. You can never tell with paw-marks.’”

“One day when Pooh was thinking, he thought he would go and see Eeyore, because he hadn’t seen him since yesterday.”

“‘What I like doing best is Nothing.’ ‘How do you do Nothing,’ asked Pooh after he had wondered for a long time. ‘Well, it’s when people call out at you just as you’re going off to do it, “What are you going to do, Christopher Robin?” and you say, “Oh, Nothing,” and then you go and do it. It means just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.’ ‘Oh!’ said Pooh.”

“‘That’s what Jagulars always do,’ said Pooh, much interested. ‘They call “Help! Help!” and then when you look up, they drop on you.’”

“So he started to climb out of the hole. He pulled with his front paws, and pushed with his back paws, and in a little while his nose was in the open again … and then his ears … and then his front paws … and then his shoulders … and then – ‘Oh, help!’ said Pooh, ‘I’d better go back,’ ‘Oh bother!’ said Pooh, ‘I shall have to go on.’ ‘I can’t do either!’ said Pooh, ‘Oh help and bother!’”

“Owl explained about the Necessary Dorsal Muscles. He had explained this to Pooh and Christopher Robin once before and had been waiting for a chance to do it again, because it is a thing you can easily explain twice before anybody knows what you are talking about.”

“‘Oh!’ said Pooh again. ‘What is the North Pole?’ he asked. ‘It’s just a thing you discover,’ said Christopher Robin carelessly, not being quite sure himself.”

“It was a drowsy summer afternoon, and the Forest was full of gentle sounds, which all seemed to be saying to Pooh, ‘Don’t listen to Rabbit, listen to me.’ So he got in a comfortable position for not listening to Rabbit.”

“‘Lucky we know the forest so well, or we might get lost,’ said Rabbit half an hour later, and he gave the careless laugh which you give when you know the Forest so well that you can’t get lost. Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind. ‘Pooh!’ he whispered. ‘Yes, Piglet?’ ‘Nothing,’ said Piglet, taking Pooh’s paw. ‘I just wanted to be sure of you.’”

“Suddenly Christopher Robin began to tell Pooh about some of the things: People called Kings and Queens and something called Factors.”

“‘That’s right,’ said Eeyore. ‘Sing. Umty-tiddly, umty-too. Here we go gathering Nuts and May. Enjoy yourself.’ ‘I am,’ said Pooh.”

“‘Nearly eleven o’clock,’ said Pooh happily. ‘You’re just in time for a little smackerel of something.’”

“‘I’m giving this to Eeyore,’ he explained, ‘as a present. What are you going to give?’ ‘Couldn’t I give it too?’ said Piglet. ‘From both of us?’ ‘No,’ said Pooh. ‘That would not be a good plan.’”

“‘Hallo, Eeyore.’ ‘Same to you, Pooh Bear, and twice on Thursdays,’ said Eeyore gloomily. Before Pooh could say: ‘Why Thursdays?’ Christopher Robin began to explain the sad story of Eeyore’s lost house.”

“‘You only blinched inside,’ said Pooh, ‘and that’s the bravest way for a Very Small Animal not to blinch that there is.’”

“‘But it isn’t easy,’ said Pooh. ‘Because Poetry and Hums aren’t things which you get, they’re things which get you. And all you can do is to go where they can find you.’”

“‘I’ve got a sort of idea,’ said Pooh at last, ‘but I don’t suppose it’s a very good one.’ ‘I don’t suppose it is either,’ said Eeyore.”

“‘Well,’ said Pooh, ‘what I like best—’ and then he had to stop and think. Because although Eating Honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called.”

“‘When you wake up in the morning, Pooh,’ said Piglet at last, ‘what’s the first thing you say to yourself?’ ‘What’s for breakfast?’ said Pooh. ‘What do you say, Piglet?’ ‘I say, I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?’ said Piglet. Pooh nodded thoughtfully. ‘It’s the same thing,’ he said.”

“Artistic talent runs through my family. In fact, it practically stampedes.”

“Pooh: ‘Have you ever had one of those days when you just can’t win, Eeyore?’ Eeyore: ‘Yup, I know how that feels.’”

“Tigger: ‘Blugadeebloo!’ Pooh: ‘A simple hello would do, thank you very much.’”

“We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun.”

“The word is ‘issue,’ not ‘achoo,’ and ‘achoo’ isn’t even a word. It’s just a sort of sneezy sound, like achoo!”

“T-I-double’guh’-errrrr, that spells Tigger!”

“Bathwater, Biscuit, Baby, Barnacle, Beluga … wait a minute, why is ‘Biscuit’ ahead of ‘Baby’ and ‘Barnacle’? That doesn’t make sense. Oh, it’s such a mess in here.”

“This reward goes to a good friend and a loyal companion. Someone who not only helped us out of this pit but also found Christopher Robin. And he just so happens to be wearing red today. So it is with great, great honour and a humble heart that I bestow this pot of honey upon our dear friend … B’loon.”

“Wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on top of the forest, a little bear will always be waiting.”

“It’s not much of a tail, but I’m sort of attached to it.”

“I don’t mind the leaves that are leaving, it’s the leaves that are coming.”

“Pooh said good-bye affectionately to his fourteen pots of honey, and hoped they were fifteen; and he and Rabbit went out into the Forest.”

“Hello, out there! Oh, I hope nobody answers.”

