As summer fades into the sunset, it’s time to celebrate the autumn equinox. Fall is the season of apples, pumpkin spice, cinnamon swirls, and leaf peeping. Temperatures drop and daylight saving ends, bringing gentle breezes and cozy nights. Set the tone with your students by sharing some of our favorite fall quotes in the classroom. Use them for inspiration, writing prompts, conversation starters, and more!

Quotes About Fall by Songwriters and Musicians

Listen to the silent trees, but still your words float on the breeze. —Trey Anastasio (Phish)

Wildflower seed on the sand and wind, may the four winds blow you home again. —Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead)

Because I’m still in love with you, I want to see you dance again, because I’m still in love with you, on this harvest moon. —Neil Young

When autumn comes, it doesn’t ask. It just walks in where it left you last. And you never know when it starts; until there’s fog inside the glass around your summer heart. —John Mayer

And the leaves that are green turn to brown, and they wither with the wind, and they crumble in your hand. —Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel (Simon and Garfunkel)

But now it’s time for me to go, the autumn moon lights my way. —Jimmy Page and Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)

Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. —Yoko Ono

Float down, like autumn leaves, hush now, close your eyes before the sleep. —Ed Sheeran

The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place, and I can picture it after all these days. —Taylor Swift

We both know hearts can change and it’s hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain. —Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses)

In this autumn town where the leaves can fall, on either side of the garden wall, we laugh all night to keep the embers blowing. —Samuel Ervin Beam (Iron and Wine)

Autumn in New York, the gleaming rooftops at sundown. Autumn in New York, it lifts you up when you’re let down. —Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

You can’t build a house of leaves and live like it’s an evergreen. It’s just a season thing, it’s just this thing that seasons do. —John Mayer

The autumn days swung soft around me like cotton on my skin. —Fiona Apple

Summer has come and passed, the innocent can never last, wake me up when September ends. —Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day)

If you’re ever wondering what to wear, just dress like a pumpkin, you’re good to go. —Devendra Banhart

It’s midnight, Cinderella, but don’t worry none. ’Cause I’m Peter the Pumpkin Eater and the party’s just begun. —Garth Brooks

For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread, and spruce. —Taylor Swift

Once a pumpkin, always a pumpkin. —Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

But I miss you most of all, my darling, when autumn leaves start to fall. —Frank Sinatra

Through the trees comes autumn with her serenade, melodies the sweetest music ever played. —Sammy Gallop

Quotes About Fall From Movies

Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address. —Joe Fox, You’ve Got Mail (Norah Ephron)

Never jump in a pile of leaves with a wet sucker. —Linus, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Charles Schultz)

It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings and toasty marshmallow evenings and, best of all, leaping into leaves! —Winnie the Pooh, Pooh’s Great Adventure (A.A. Milne)

Quotes About Fall by Novelists and Other Writers

Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple. —J.K. Rowling

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall. —F. Scott Fitzgerald

Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar. —Delia Owens

Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie. —Jim Davis

It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon. —Sarah Addison Allen

I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. —L.M. Montgomery

Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree. —Emily Brontë

I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house. —Nathaniel Hawthorne

Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring. —Truman Capote

In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. —Cynthia Rylant

Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard. —Walt Whitman

A few bad apples is no reason not to visit the orchard. —Lauren Weisberger

Good apple pies are a considerable part of our domestic happiness. —Jane Austen

Autumn leaves shower like gold, like rainbows, as the winds of change begin to blow, signaling the later days of autumn. —Dan Millman

And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves. —Virginia Woolf

The pumpkin lies yellow, beneath the cold skies, it’s luscious and mellow, and ready for pies. —Walt Mason

Autumn is the kind of queen who colors her throne with whimsy. —Angie Weiland-Crosby

O’ pumpkin pie, your time has come ’round again, and I am autumnrifically happy! —Terri Guillemets

Somehow I picked up something better. Friends who care enough to knock on your pumpkin and make sure you haven’t gone mushy inside. —Stacey Lee

I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin, and crisp sunburnt leaves. —Ann Drake

The goldenrod is yellow / The corn is turning brown / The trees in apple orchards / With fruit are bending down. —Helen Hunt Jackson

Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn. —Elizabeth Lawrence

October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter. —Nova Bair

There is a garden in every childhood, an enchanted place where colors are brighter, the air softer, and the morning more fragrant than ever again. —Elizabeth Lawrence

Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale. —Lauren DeStefano

Autumn mornings: sunshine and crisp air, birds and calmness, year’s end and day’s beginnings.—Terri Guillemets

A friend you are, sweet autumn day; to never falter, in my soul you stay. —Angie Weiland Crosby

Quotes About Fall by Philosophers

Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower. —Albert Camus

Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature. —Friedrich Nietzsche

How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days. —John Burroughs

Time ripens the substance of a life as the seasons mellow and perfect its fruits. The best apples fall latest and keep longest. —Amos Bronson Alcott

Quotes About Fall by Poets

And all at once, summer collapsed into fall. —Oscar Wilde

Autumn … the year’s last, loveliest smile. —William Cullen Bryant

A wind has blown the rain away and blown the sky away and all the leaves away, and the trees stand. I think, I too, have known autumn too long. —e.e. cummings

I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion. —Henry David Thoreau

The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider. —Jane Hirshfield

No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face. —John Donne

In the fall, a soft breeze, through the trees, turns the leaves, into fireworks confetti. —Laura Jaworski

Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting, and autumn a mosaic of them all. —Stanley Horowitz

Spring is beautiful, and summer is perfect for vacations, but autumn brings a longing to get away from the unreal things of life, out into the forest at night with a campfire and the rustling leaves. —Margaret Elizabeth Sangster

Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits. —Samuel Butler

There is a harmony in autumn, and a lustre in its sky, which through the summer is not heard or seen, as if it could not be, as if it had not been! —Percy Bysshe Shelley

Quotes About Fall by Public Figures

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. —Benjamin Franklin

Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton was the only one who asked why. —Bernard Baruch

As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas, and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see. —Vincent van Gogh

I love the start of autumn when the trees in my garden change the colour of their leaves in one last dazzling display. —Michael Caine

Anonymous Quotes and Proverbs About Fall

Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Autumn is the season to find contentment at home by paying attention to what we already have.

Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.

Autumn music is the sound of rain and rustling of falling leaves.

Sweater weather is better together.

Autumn skies and pumpkin pies.

