The United States and Ukraine have a framework deal in place for a joint fund to reinvest revenue from Ukrainian natural resources, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.

The plan would include investing 50% of proceeds from Ukraine’s minerals, oil and gas.

The United States would commit to the development of a “stable and economically prosperous Ukraine.” The framework does not include U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, but officials said negotiations were ongoing.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday he could meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this week.

“I hear that he’s coming on Friday. Certainly, it’s okay with me if he’d like to. He would like to sign it together with me. I understand that. It’s a big deal.”

