A White House meeting between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky fell apart in front of the whole world after Vice President JD Vance questioned Zelenskyy’s thankfulness. It had been hoped that the two would make a deal that gave the U.S. minerals deal in exchange for a security agreement. The White House put out a statement that Zelenskyy had been asked to leave the White House and not come back until he was ready for Peace. We spoke with Ambassador Steven Pifer with Stanford’s Center for International Security and Cooperation and a non-resident senior fellow with the Brookings Institution.