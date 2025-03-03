EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she will inform member states on Tuesday about plans to strengthen the European defense industry and the EU’s military capabilities. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged European leaders on Sunday to step up their defense efforts to not only help secure peace in Ukraine but stability across the continent. White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said he welcomed the European plans. We spoke with Jennifer Kavanagh Senior Fellow & Director of Military Analysis Defense Priorities.