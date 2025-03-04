Europe is scrambling to take the lead in planning an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday doubled-down on his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, soldiers are on trial for desertion and other crimes following the M23 rebel advance. A look at the measles and bird flu and how to stay safe. In Illinois, a guilty verdict was announced in the trial of man accused of murdering a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy. Plus, humanitarian aid to Gaza.