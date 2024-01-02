Although she still appeared as Joker’s desperate girlfriend in Suicide Squad, Robbie found notes of complexity in her character, as when she emphasizes the horror in the Joker’s torture of Harleen Quinzel. But when Robbie had more control over the character, she developed the character beyond mere victimhood. Harley became a rich agent of chaos in her own right. From the community of women she forms in Birds of Prey to the glorious killer princess sequence in The Suicide Squad, Robbie’s Harley made the character into the complex antihero fans have wanted to see.

5. Wonder Woman Brings the Optimism Back to Superheroes

While the Snyder influence does sometimes get overstated when discussing the DCEU, there’s no denying that his opening duo of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, followed by the glum Suicide Squad, gave the franchise a reputation for cynicism. In the DCEU, humanity mistrusted Superman because he’s a distant, unknowable alien, and Superman seemed to treat humanity as a burden. Then Wonder Woman arrives—a film that makes perfect use of Gal Gadot’s ethereal (some might say dazed) screen presence. In both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman: 1984, Gadot plays Diana as a woman who knows the world can be a better place and refuses to accept anything less.

That perspective is on full display in what might be the best sequence in the entire DCEU, in which Wonder Woman emerges from the trenches and walks across No Man’s Land. It’s not just that Wonder Woman has the power to deflect bullets and stride where no one else dares lay foot. It’s the fact that she has no patience for the war, that she refuses to allow humans to fall into Ares’ trap and continue destroying themselves. Wonder Woman sets a model to be followed by the best parts of DCEU, bringing back the wholesome optimism of the Christopher Reeve Superman era.

6. Heroes Need a Supporting Cast

The most thrilling moment in Shazam! does not occur when Billy Batson first says the magic word to transform into the buff adult Shazam, nor when he finally goes toe-to-toe with the evil Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). Rather it’s when Billy enters the cramped and chaotic home of foster parents Víctor and Rosa Vásquez (Cooper Andrews and Marta Milans). Even if Billy doesn’t accept it yet, he’s finally found a home, a family with whom he can share his power and his struggles.

In their best moments, DCEU movies treated their heroes not as individual warriors on solitary quests for justice. Instead it grounded them in a community, giving them family and friends on whom to rely. That’s most pronounced in Blue Beetle, in which Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) gains his courage from his love for his family, which also drives him to redeem the villain Carapax and help Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine) look for her father Ted. Even the otherwise flat Black Adam works best when members of the Justice Society recall their connection, or when Teth-Adam (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) situates himself with young Amon (Bodhi Sabongui) and his mother Adriana (Sarah Shahi). The MCU works best when we watch superheroes palling around. The DCEU did one better by letting regular people in on the fun and showing why they matter to the superheroes.

7. Hans Zimmer Gave Superman His Best Score in Decades

John Williams’ main theme for Superman: The Movie is what Superman sounds like. Read any great Superman moment from the comics, and you’ll hear that music in your head. It’s so iconic that neither John Ottman on Superman Returns nor Danny Elfman on Justice League bothered to mess with Williams’ work, simply sampling what went before. But when Hans Zimmer signed on to score Man of Steel, he started anew, reimagining Superman for a new generation.