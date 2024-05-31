For its first two seasons, Discovery followed suit, taking place approximately 10 years before TOS, following a secret science ship with experimental technology. But at the end of season two, the series jumped ahead 900 years into the future, further in the timeline than any other Trek series.

By going deep into the future, Discovery not only gave viewers new technologies and Starfleet uniforms, such as the updated naval duds Michael sports in the finale. But it also showed us how the Federation fares in the future and established new status quos for many of the franchise’s classic races, including Vulcan and Romulan reunification on Ni’Var.

Much of seasons three and four found the Discovery helping to rebuild the Federation, including dealing with a shortage of Dilithium. During these adventures, viewers saw again the value of the Federation’s ideals of understanding and cooperation for a new era.

Infinite Diversity on the Bridge

Diversity has always been a key part of Star Trek‘s ethos, ever since creator Gene Roddenberry chose Majel Barrett to play the original first officer and chose Japanese American actor George Takei to play Sulu. But no series has embraced this principle like Discovery.

Discovery features the first Black female main character, who eventually becomes the Captain of the Discovery in season three. No queer couple in Trek has received as much attention as Culber and Stamets, whose romance played a key role throughout the series. Cubler and Stamets were also the adoptive parents of the non-binary character Adira Tal and Gray Tal, performed by the trans actor Ian Alexander.

Discovery also featured a crew that went far beyond humans. Bajorans, Saurians, and androids served on the ship, making the vessel feel like part of a large collection of races.