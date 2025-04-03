Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’ve been wondering how to spice up your social media posts and really start capturing attention, you’re in the right place. I grew my Instagram audience to over 3.8 million followers using the below strategies.

Social media is an incredible tool for small business owners and entrepreneurs — it connects us directly with our audience. But here’s the thing: Standing out in a sea of endless content isn’t easy. Don’t worry, though; I’ve got some tried-and-true tips for you that will make your posts pop and keep your crowd coming back for more.

For me, it all started with consistency — I made sure to post regularly and at optimal times when my audience was most active. Next, I focused on creating high-quality, relatable content that resonated with my niche. Visuals are key, so I paid close attention to aesthetics, like colors, patterns and overall branding. Engaging with my community was another game-changer; I always responded to comments, asked questions in my posts and interacted with similar accounts. Lastly, I leveraged trending topics and hashtags to expand my reach. These steps formed the foundation of my growth, and they can work for you too. Here are eight more tips to help you and your business stand out.

Related: 9 Tips To Grow Your Small Business With Social Media Marketing

1. Start with a scroll-stopping visual

First impressions matter, and on social media, your visuals are your first impression. I teach my team at Tonia In Vegas that their entire image is their brand and they have to stick to their branding imaging for every post. Use high-quality images, bold colors or even memes (if they align with your brand). Tools or apps that design eye-catching graphics help a lot. Pro tip? Use images or videos that evoke emotion — whether it’s curiosity, joy or even a good laugh.

2. Keep your captions conversational

Talk to your audience the way you’d talk to a friend. Social media loves authenticity, so skip the jargon and keep it real. Use questions, emojis and a fun, conversational tone to draw people in. For example, instead of saying, “We’re launching a new product,” try something like, “Guess what? We’ve been cooking up something exciting, and we can’t wait to show you!” See? That’s way more engaging.

3. Know your audience

This one is key. Before creating your post, ask yourself, “Who am I speaking to?” Tailor your content to what your audience finds valuable or entertaining. Are they foodies? Share recipes! Are they busy parents? Offer quick tips to make their lives easier. When your posts solve problems or bring joy, people will naturally engage.

4. Call-to-actions (CTAs) are your best friends

Never underestimate the power of a good CTA. Want people to comment? Ask them a question! Want shares? Say something like, “Tag a friend who needs this!” Make your call-to-action clear, simple and irresistible. Trust me, you’ll see a big difference when you give people a little nudge.

5. Post at the right time

Timing is everything. You could create the best post in the world, but if you’re sharing it when your audience isn’t online, it might not get the love it deserves. Check your analytics to see when your followers are most active and post during those peak times. Not sure when to post? Experiment! Try mornings one week and evenings the next to see what works best.

6. Use hashtags strategically

Hashtags aren’t just for decoration — they’re your ticket to reaching people outside your current audience. Use a mix of popular, niche, and branded hashtags to boost your visibility. But don’t overdo it! Aim for five to 10 relevant hashtags per post. Social media analytics are great for finding the best tags for your industry. For example, If you are promoting real estate try to use more local hashtags intead of broad industry tags that are harder to rank for.

7. Engage, engage, engage!

Social media isn’t a one-way street. If someone comments on your post, reply! If they share your content, thank them! The more you engage with your audience, the more they’ll engage with you. Plus, it shows that you’re not just a business; you’re a person (or a team of people) who genuinely cares about their followers.

8. Use social media stories on Instagram

Instagram Stories are a powerful way to connect with your audience in a more casual and authentic manner. Stories allow you to share behind-the-scenes moments, quick updates or fun, interactive content that disappears after 24 hours. Utilize features like polls, question stickers and countdowns to engage your followers and encourage interaction. Consistently posting Stories keeps your brand at the top of your followers’ feeds and helps reinforce your presence in their minds. Remember to keep your Stories visually appealing and aligned with your brand’s tone and aesthetic.

Related: Entrepreneurs Use Social Media All Wrong. Instead of Creating Content, Treat Your Profile Like A Sales Page

Bonus tip: Consistency is key

One last thing before we wrap up — you have to stay consistent. Posting once in a blue moon won’t cut it. Create a content calendar and stick to it. Your followers (and the algorithms) will appreciate it.

Alright, it’s your turn now! Start experimenting with these tips and watch your social media game level up. You’ve got this!