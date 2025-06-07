Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business travel during summer doesn’t have to mean stretching your budget to the breaking point. Over the years, I’ve learned that with a bit of strategy, you can cut costs and add a touch of enjoyment to those work-related getaways.

Whether you’re sealing deals or prepping presentations, these tips will help you save smart while enjoying a little extra along the way. Here are eight practical ways to make the most of your summer business travel.

1. Score big on hotels with members-only platforms

Hotel costs tend to eat up a large part of any travel budget, especially during summer. That’s why I created Tonia in Vegas. You can save hundreds on top hotel bookings without compromising on comfort or location.

From luxury stays in Las Vegas (and anywhere else in the world) to budget-friendly accommodations near business hubs, members-only discount clubs offer the best of both worlds. Plus, they throw in perks like discounts on dining, entertainment and even experiences to make your business trips more enjoyable.

2. Book flights early (and stay flexible)

Flight prices often soar in summer, so early booking is a must. Aim to secure tickets at least 6-8 weeks in advance for the best prices. Being flexible with your travel dates can also save you big bucks. Did you know that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually the cheapest days to fly? Midweek flights are often less crowded, too.

If you’re not picky about departure times, consider red-eye or early morning flights, which tend to be cheaper. And even if you’re tempted by business class, economy seating can save you a pretty penny.

3. Make the most of credit card rewards

Your business expenses should be earning you something in return. Travel-focused credit cards come with perks like free travel insurance, airport lounge access and points on your purchases. Rack up these points while you book your flights, hotel stays or meals and you might find yourself redeeming a free flight or hotel sooner than you think.

If your company is footing the bill, make sure you’re still using your rewards card for those bookings. Just remember to review your usage policy or reimbursement procedures to stay compliant.

4. Pack light to avoid fees

Nothing stings like a surprise baggage fee at the airport check-in counter. Avoid extra costs by sticking to just a carry-on for your trip. Choose versatile clothing that works for both professional and casual settings, like a light blazer that can transition from client meetings to dinner outings.

If you’re headed somewhere sunny, pack lighter fabrics and neutral basics you can mix and match. Don’t forget to check the airline’s baggage policy beforehand to avoid unexpected fees.

Pro tip: Rolling your clothes instead of folding saves space in your suitcase. Packing organizers can also help keep everything compact and accessible.

5. Combine work and play

Traveling for work doesn’t mean it has to feel monotonous. Blend work with leisure to make your trips more enjoyable. For instance, if you’re heading to Las Vegas, use discount platforms to snag discounts on theme parks, live shows and fine dining. Scheduling a personal day at the end of your business trip can help you relax, recharge, and experience the destination more fully.

Example: Traveling to a city with cultural sites? Visit museums, local attractions or nature parks during your downtime to get the most out of your trip.

Not only will these experiences make your trip feel more balanced, but they’ll also boost your energy when it’s time to get back to work.

6. Skip pricey restaurants

Dining out is often one of the sneakiest ways to drain your travel budget. Avoid high-end restaurants for every meal by finding affordable local gems instead. Try to uncover hidden spots offering great food at reasonable prices.

If your hotel includes a kitchenette or even just a mini-fridge, consider grabbing groceries or pre-made meals to save even more. Breakfast, in particular, can be simplified with store-bought yogurt, granola bars, or fresh fruit.

Budget bonus: Some hotels offer free breakfast, coffee or evening snacks. Take full advantage of these perks!

7. Choose hotels close to attractions

Location matters. Staying near conference venues or your other main destinations can help you save on transportation costs like rental cars or rideshares. Look for accommodations within walking distance of key attractions, restaurants or meeting sites.

Not only will this help your budget, but it can also reduce overall travel stress. No one enjoys being stuck in traffic trying to make it to a critical client pitch. If you have extra time, don’t forget to have some fun and check out some local attractions.

Pro tip: Many central hotels offer special business traveler rates or shuttle services to airports or conference centers.

8. Stay connected with Wi-Fi and free tools

Roaming and data costs add up quickly when traveling, especially internationally. Avoid costly cellular bills by making use of free Wi-Fi spots in cafes, hotels and co-working spaces.

If your business regularly requires calling or video conferencing, use free tools like Zoom, Slack or WhatsApp to stay connected.

Pro tip: Invest in a portable Wi-Fi hotspot if you often find yourself needing reliable connectivity on the go.

Final sip of advice

Smart saving during summer business travel is all about planning and flexibility. From accessing exclusive hotel rates to using credit card perks and packing light, small changes to your travel routine can make a big difference to your budget. Buy blending work and play, staying mindful of expenses and keeping an eye on perks, you’ll not only save money but also make the most of every trip. Safe summer travels and happy saving!