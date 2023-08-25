The internet is full of incredible new ways to teach and learn math, from games and videos to lessons and even complete curricula. Teachers, students, and parents can all benefit from these online learning resources. This list of the best math websites has options for every skill level, from learning to count to advanced math like calculus. You’re bound to find a new favorite!

These are some of the best math websites that provide complete standards-based math curricula. Try them if you’re looking for a new way to teach math at your school. These can be good choices for homeschoolers too.

The littlest learners will benefit from ABCMouse’s complete online curriculum, including math. The progressive program builds on the math skills kids need to master. (Grades pre-K–2; monthly and annual subscriptions available)

From the same company that created ABCMouse, Adventure Academy is geared toward older elementary kids. It offers programs in math, language arts, science, and social studies. (Grades 3–8; monthly and annual subscriptions available)

Along with textbooks, Art of Problem Solving has a stable of robust online resources. You’ll find videos, math problems from math contests, and online classes. (Grades 5–12; pricing varies by program)

Buzzmath is one of the best math websites for middle schoolers. It helps them practice their math skills with high-quality problems, gives immediate and detailed feedback, and lets students progress at their own pace. Randomly generated values let students retry problems to obtain mastery. Teachers also receive detailed results that help them guide and monitor student progress. (Grades 1–9; free demo with subscription plans for students and families)

Make free detailed charts of all kinds, including bar graphs, pie charts, scatter plots, and more. (K–12; free)

This resource from England provides math videos with associated math practice questions and worksheets. It’s basic, but it’s a good way to get no-cost practice. (Grades K–12; free)

This National Science Foundation–funded program helps students strengthen math skills. Students will learn to solve problems and explain their thinking using mathematician George Polya’s four-step approach. (Grades K–12; priced per teacher or school, with free trial available)

A blend of paper and technology puts student ideas at the center of learning. Lessons pose problems that invite a variety of approaches, engaging kids more fully. (Grades 6–8; contact them for pricing)

An adaptive learning platform designed to complement classroom instruction and deliver results. Includes resources for teachers, student data reports, and instructive insights. (Grades K–8; home users can sign up for individual or family subscriptions, schools pay per student or school)

Take courses online from universities across the world, in math subjects ranging from statistics to calculus and many other options. (Grades 9+; audit courses are free, while courses for credit vary in cost)

With dozens of online math courses, along with puzzles, worksheets, tips, and e-books, Effortless Math is a one-stop shop for math needs. (Grades K–12; cost varies by item)

This site provides e-textbooks, answer keys, video lessons, and printables. Topics include Algebra 1 and 2, geometry, and trigonometry. (Grades 6–12; free lessons plans, homework sets, and videos; paid subscriptions include answer keys, assessments, and more)

We love the friendly competition and game-based content offered by First in Math. Kids gain skills practice and fluency as they play games targeted toward fact proficiency and logical thinking. (Grades K–8; subscriptions available for schools and parents, with 45-day free trial)

This site allows kids to practice math at their own level and pace. It has more than 30,000 math questions, starting with a diagnostic that assigns material at just the right level. Freckles also features lessons, assessments, and reports for teachers. (Grades K–12; basic use is free for teachers; premium subscriptions available)

This site from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) features complete lesson plans, mobile games for students, interactive activities, and brainteasers. (Grades pre-K–12; free)

Get high-quality educational resources for teachers and students. Excellent math tasks, videos, lesson plans, and problem-based curriculum modules. (Grades K–12; free)

Formerly known as Edgenuity, Imagine Learning offers several online digital curricula for primary or supplementary instruction. Give students the support they need exactly when they need it. (Grades pre-K–12; priced per subject, per student)

Istation makes personalized learning easy with computer-adaptive instruction, assessments, personalized data profiles, and teacher resources. Includes digital lessons and face-to-face teaching strategies. (Grades pre-K–8; priced per student)

Make math about more than numbers with engaging items, real-world scenarios, and unlimited questions. Teachers choose the strand and then set up students to work independently. (Grades pre-K–12; free 30-day trial, pricing is per classroom or site)

Khan Academy is on a mission to give a free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere. Their personalized learning resources make them one of the best math websites available for all ages, in a huge array of subjects. (Grades K–12; free)

Here’s an online learning space that is engaging, supportive, and designed to get kids interested in math. (Grades K–12; yearly subscription required; school and family pricing available)

Through ongoing research, MIND Research Institute continues to investigate key questions about learning, mathematics, and how the brain works. ST Math is their pre-K–8 visual instructional program, helping teachers engage kids more deeply in math learning. (Grades pre-K–8; pricing based on total school enrollment)

This award-winning program finds and fixes learning gaps with the power of personalized learning. The three-pronged approach features personalized learning, pinpoint assessments, and an interactive classroom. (Grades K–8; pricing per student, school, and district)

Stepping Stones 2.0 from Origo is a unique and comprehensive curriculum that combines print and digital materials. It features problem-solving activities, strategies, and practice. (Grades pre-K–6; price varies by program)

This organization is geared toward students, teachers, and families in low-income communities. The program features school workshops, instructional coaching, and professional learning communities. (Grades K–12; try limited Family Playlists for free, request consultation for pricing)

Join the 1 million teachers already using Prodigy Math in their classrooms at no cost. This fun and engaging curriculum-aligned game lets students engage in a fun wizarding world that motivates them to practice more math than ever. It contains 1,500+ standard-aligned skills. Plus you can track student progress with a teacher dashboard that provides instant feedback on areas of progress with no grading necessary. (Grades 1–8; free for teachers, monthly memberships available for parents)

Enter an interactive, game-based learning world that motivates kids through rewards. Features include a daily challenge, step-by-step lessons, and parent connections. (Grades K–5; 30-day free trial, then monthly subscription)

Boost confidence, increase scores, and get ahead. Fun for enrichment or regular practice. (Grades K–5; free for teachers and schools, monthly subscriptions available for parents)

Math games make learning fun! Focus on specific skills, target interventions, and make assessment easy. (Grades K–8; teachers can try six games for free, subscription unlocks more games and features)

Tang Math strives to provide unparalleled math lessons for students as well as professional development for in-service teachers. Find games and puzzles, plus other resources like free downloads, worksheets/word problems, and math centers. (Grades K–5; free)

Woot Math offers adaptive practice for teaching rational numbers and related topics, such as fractions, decimals, and ratios. (Grades 3–7; free tier for teachers, additional features available for extra cost)

Personalized math curriculum that includes digital lessons and small-group instruction. Also has online modules, workbooks and answer keys, and professional development. (Grades K–5; free for individual teachers and classrooms)

These are some of the best math websites that offer engaging videos and tools to use in your daily math instruction.

Engaging animated learning videos, games, quizzes, and activities to encourage kids on their unique learning path. (Grades pre-K–8; teacher, school, and district pricing available, as well as parent or homeschool options)

Teachers prep an assignment, students work on their devices, everybody gives feedback, and the teacher sees it all! (Grades K–12; free basic plan, Pro accounts unlock more features)

A website that allows teachers to assign math practice content to their students. Students get immediate feedback as they complete the problems. (Middle school+; free, with premium school and district plans available)

An online graphing calculator that students can use for free. Includes a teacher-centric activity builder for creating digital math activities. (Grades 9–12; free)

Save money by using virtual math manipulatives like geoboards, base-10 blocks, 10-frames, pattern blocks, and more. (Grades K–12; free)

An award-winning series of math apps that harness the power of digital tools to create a better, deeper, more fun learning experience. Blogs such as “Making Math Social” and “Saying No to Math Anxiety” are included as resources for teachers and parents. (Grades K–6; priced per app, with free trials for teachers and bulk pricing for schools)

Use hip-hop to teach math! Flocabulary offers songs, activities, and videos. (Grades K–12; teacher, school, and district pricing available)

Upload your own materials or build them from scratch, find something pre-made, act on live responses, and track student growth over time. (Grades K–12; free, premium subscription unlocks additional features)

Another graphing calculator for functions, geometry, algebra, calculus, statistics, and 3D math, along with a variety of math resources. (Grades 9–12; free)

You know it. Your kids love it. Why not use it to teach math? Engage your students with this game-based classroom-response system played by the whole class in real time. Multiple-choice questions are projected on the screen, then students answer with their smartphone, tablet, or computer. (Grades K–12; free, Kahoot+ AccessPass subscription offers premium content)

Run by the University of Regina in Canada, this site offers free resources for math teachers and their students, including a database where users can search for the answers to math questions. Their “Mathematics With a Human Face” page includes information about careers in mathematics as well as profiles of mathematicians. (Grades K–12; free)

Teachers know that one of the best ways to make sure learning sticks is through song. Numberock features ad-free music videos of songs about math topics, like fractions, money, and integers, produced by an Emmy Award–winning studio. Numberock also has anchor charts, worksheets, comics, games, and more. (Grades K–5; limited free videos, monthly subscription offers six-month free trial)

Transform presentations into classroom conversations with Pear Deck for Google Slides. Effortlessly build engaging instructional content, formative assessments, and interactive questions. (Grades K–12; basic access is free, premium subscriptions unlock more features)

Take a photo of an equation, and this site will explain how to solve it, step-by-step. It even explains different options to get to the answer. Students can use it for help with homework, and teachers can incorporate it in their own lesson plans. (Grades 6+, free with premium options available)

Think of this site like YouTube but specifically for teachers and schools. Find videos created by other teachers, and upload your own to share. (Grades K–12; free)

These are some of the best interactive math websites and provide students with instruction and independent practice.

Two users play a game in which each player tries to connect four game pieces in a row (like Connect 4). The players answer math questions to connect the pieces. The teacher chooses how much time each player has to answer, the level of difficulty, and the type of math problem. (Grades 2–8; free)

Yes, math games can be cool! Check out the hundreds of games on this site and on Coolmath4kids. (Grades K–12; free with ads, premium subscription removes ads and provides extra features)

Figure This is a site designed to encourage families to practice math together. It includes fun and engaging math games and high-quality challenges. It even offers challenges in Spanish. (Grades 6–8; free)

Funbrain has been helping students learn key math concepts and develop crucial skills since 1997. Students can choose from a slew of games. Why is it one of the best math websites? It’s all free! (Grades pre-K–8; free)

Get the Math is about algebra in the real world. Students see how professionals use math in music, fashion, video games, restaurants, basketball, and special effects. Then take on interactive challenges related to those careers. (Grades 6–12; free)

Your students will love fun math games like Speed Math Deluxe, Mystery Math, Place Value Game, and more. (Grades 3–12; free)

A popular game-based site for online math-learning resources. It covers algebra, geometry, statistics, and more. (Grades K–12; schools can contact them for a quote; parents pay per child)

There are dozens of games to explore here, organized by grade and subject. (Grades pre-K–7; free)

In-depth lessons with videos, guided practice, interactive self-tests, and more. (Grades 5–12; monthly or yearly subscription required)

Find general information along with games and practice for a variety of math subjects, including geometry, algebra, calculus, physics, and more. (Grades 6–12; free)

More than 425 math games, logic puzzles, and brain workouts for students to practice their math skills. (Grades 1–6; free with ads, Premium removes ads and provides extra features)

Most learners do best when they can see a problem walk-through, step-by-step. This site features multiple example problems, with walk-throughs by three separate instructors (including one in Spanish). They offer some basic math but are focused on advanced subjects from algebra on up. (Grades 6–12; free)

Thousands of original math games, workshops, and practice modules, as well as math printables. (Grades 1–6; monthly or yearly subscription required)

Need to master your multiplication facts? This is the site to try! Fun games and memory-building strategies will help students tackle this key skill. (Grades 2–6; free, with Premium membership available for extra features)

This is a free intervention tool designed to fill gaps in students’ mental calculation skills and empower them with number fluency. Students can earn ninja belts of different colors for their skill level. (Grades 2–8; free)

From PBS Learning Media, this is one of the best math websites for middle schoolers. They love this entertaining video blog. Not only does each episode cover Common Core Standards, it makes math learning culturally relevant with pop-culture references. (Grades 6–9; free)

Students can create study flash cards, play educational games, practice skills, collaborate with other students, and more. (Grades 5–12; free, QuizletPlus provides additional features)

Another resource to help students build fact fluency. Each game is tailored to students’ ability levels. (Grades 2–6; school and home licenses available)

Tons of fun and educational online math games, from basic operations to algebra and geometry. (Grades K–6; free)

Simple math test activities for teachers and students, from beginning math operations to calculus. You set the skill level, number of problems, and time limit. A report, which tallies right and wrong answers, is provided after each quiz. (Grades 3–12; free)

How would your students like to learn multiplication while shooting hoops? They can do that and more at Toy Theater, which teaches early math concepts through game-based learning. (Grades K–5; free)

Upper-level math students will appreciate the no-frills information that’s easy to find on this site. Get overviews and see examples of advanced math subjects. (High school+; free)

XtraMath is like a daily math vitamin. An interactive online tool that helps students practice and master basic arithmetic facts, it’s quick and easy to use. Weekly emails provide progress reports for teachers and parents. (Grades K–8; free, with premium licenses that offer additional features)

These are some of the best math websites that provide lesson-planning resources and professional-development materials.

Get differentiated, standards-aligned math practice problems that you can generate, assign, and evaluate online. (Grades 6–8; limited free plan with paid plans available)

Formerly known as Mathalicious, this site provides supplemental math lessons. Experience an immersive, participatory approach that makes learning and teaching more rewarding. (Grades 6–12; monthly or yearly subscriptions available)

Find math worksheets for just about any area of study. Use them for planning lessons, review, and independent work. (Grades K–6; free)

Here’s a reliable site for worksheets, games, and even lessons plans. They cover a variety of subjects, with lots of math options to choose from. (Grades K–8; limited free access, monthly subscriptions unlock all content)

This platform allows teachers to create technology-enhanced online math assessments from a huge question bank. (Grades K–12; free teacher accounts)

For teachers of pre-algebra through calculus. Create the math worksheets you need, exactly how you want them, in minutes. You can also create customizable homework, quizzes, and tests. (Grades 8–12; free two-week trial, then single-user and site licenses available)

A creative solution that aims to revive students’ passion and interest in math. Mashup Math has a library of 100+ math video lessons as well as a YouTube channel that features new math video lessons every week. A free e-book of math challenges is also available. (Grades K–8; free)

Dynamically created math worksheets for students, teachers, and parents. (Grades K–10; free with ads, paid membership removes ads)

Tools for math teachers, including bell ringers and drills, math tools and manipulatives, question generators, printables, and puzzles. (Grades K–12; free with ads)

This National Science Foundation–supported project provides a large library of uniquely interactive, web-based virtual manipulatives and concept tutorials for math instruction. (Grades K–12; free)

Convert all of your paper assignments, quizzes, homework, etc., into digital activities delivered online. (Grades K–12; free basic version, Pro plan adds multiple extra features)

For a very affordable monthly fee, gain access to thousands of resources created by teachers like you. They cover every topic and every grade level. (Grades K–12; monthly subscription)

Topmarks is one of the best U.K.-based math websites that provides a database of resources for teachers as well as online learning games for students. (Grades pre-K–8; free)

The Varsity Learning Online Math Management System is one of the best math websites because it provides course templates, assignments, an online teacher’s assistant, and thousands of practice problems so you can get organized, save assignments and videos on the web, share resources, and incorporate technology in your classroom. (Grades: 7–12; free)

More than 1,500 video lessons ranging from middle-grade math through Algebra 2. (Grades 6–12; free)

What’s on your list of the best math websites? Come share your ideas in our We Are Teachers HELPLINE group on Facebook.

