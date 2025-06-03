Eight in 10 children from low-income families in Hong Kong suffer from serious nutritional imbalance, with less than 14 per cent getting enough dairy, a survey has found.

The People Service Centre on Tuesday released the findings of a four-year study that monitored 426 children, aged three to 11, from underprivileged households, including those living in public housing and substandard accommodation such as subdivided flats and cubicle rooms.

The study, conducted by the poverty-focused NGO in collaboration with the Hong Kong Community Dietitian Association and Emeritus Professor in Public Health and Primary Care Albert Lee at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, showed that 80 per cent of the children had a serious nutritional imbalance, with only 13.6 per cent meeting the dairy intake target set by the Department of Health.

About 60 per cent of the children had insufficient intake of both fruits and vegetables. Nearly half failed to meet the recommended grain intake, while close to 40 per cent did not consume enough meat.

“There were at least 40 per cent of children who did not meet the standards in each of the five major food categories,” Gloria Yeung Tan-ping, a project officer at the centre, said. “The figures reflected the serious nutritional imbalance in children, and the intake level will affect their growth.”

The department recommends a daily balanced diet for children aged two to five that includes 1.5 to three bowls of grains, at least 1.5 servings of vegetables, at least one serving of fruit, up to 111 grams of meat, fish, egg and alternatives, and two servings of milk or alternatives.